Stan Wawrinka will face Kazakhstan's Alexander Shevchenko in the first round of the Swiss Open in Gstaad. The other Swiss players can also be satisfied with the draw.
Stan Wawrinka (ATP 153) is showing improving form this week at a Challenger tournament in Iasi and can also hope to make at least two appearances in Gstaad next week. In the starting round, the 2005 finalist (!) will face Russian-born Alexander Shevchenko (ATP 98).
However, Wawrinka lost their only duel to date two years ago in Basel. Another Kazakh, the number 2 seed Alexander Bublik (ATP 31), will be waiting in the second round.
Dominic Stricker (ATP 238) will be up against Frenchman Pierre-Hugues Herbert (ATP 127), who is better known as a doubles specialist, before an exciting encounter with top seed Casper Ruud. Jérôme Kym (ATP 162) will face a qualifier. All three Swiss players benefit from a wild card.