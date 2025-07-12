Wants to shine once again in Gstaad: Stan Wawrinka. Picture: Keystone

Stan Wawrinka will face Kazakhstan's Alexander Shevchenko in the first round of the Swiss Open in Gstaad. The other Swiss players can also be satisfied with the draw.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Stan Wawrinka (ATP 153) is showing improving form this week at a Challenger tournament in Iasi and can also hope to make at least two appearances in Gstaad next week. In the starting round, the 2005 finalist (!) will face Russian-born Alexander Shevchenko (ATP 98).

However, Wawrinka lost their only duel to date two years ago in Basel. Another Kazakh, the number 2 seed Alexander Bublik (ATP 31), will be waiting in the second round.

Dominic Stricker (ATP 238) will be up against Frenchman Pierre-Hugues Herbert (ATP 127), who is better known as a doubles specialist, before an exciting encounter with top seed Casper Ruud. Jérôme Kym (ATP 162) will face a qualifier. All three Swiss players benefit from a wild card.