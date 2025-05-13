Ten years after his French Open triumph, Stan Wawrinka is allowed to compete at the Grand Slam tournament in Paris for the 20th time. Picture: Keystone

Stan Wawrinka is allowed to compete once again at the French Open in the fall of his career.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The 40-year-old from Lausanne, winner of Roland Garros in 2015 and finalist in 2017, received a wildcard from the organizers for the second Grand Slam tournament of the year, which begins on 25 May.

For Wawrinka, who is currently ranked 132nd in the world, it will be his 20th appearance on the red clay at the Porte d'Auteuil. He has only won three matches in the main draw at ATP level in 2025.

Ten years after his spectacular four-set victory in the final against Novak Djokovic and 22 years after his triumph in the juniors, the Frenchman still enjoys a high standing with the Parisian public. Last year, when he had already slipped out of the top 100 in the world rankings, he achieved another fine success in the first round with a three-set victory over Andy Murray.

This year, Wawrinka is reliant on a wild card because he was not ranked well at the time of the registration deadline in 164th place. Such an invitation is not a matter of course for a Swiss player. Only a few non-French players receive a wild card. In addition to Wawrinka, this year it is the American Emilio Nava and the Australian Tristan Schoolkate.