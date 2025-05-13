  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

20th participation in Paris Wawrinka in the main draw at the French Open with a wildcard

SDA

13.5.2025 - 15:33

Ten years after his French Open triumph, Stan Wawrinka is allowed to compete at the Grand Slam tournament in Paris for the 20th time.
Ten years after his French Open triumph, Stan Wawrinka is allowed to compete at the Grand Slam tournament in Paris for the 20th time.
Picture: Keystone

Stan Wawrinka is allowed to compete once again at the French Open in the fall of his career.

Keystone-SDA

13.05.2025, 15:33

13.05.2025, 15:36

The 40-year-old from Lausanne, winner of Roland Garros in 2015 and finalist in 2017, received a wildcard from the organizers for the second Grand Slam tournament of the year, which begins on 25 May.

For Wawrinka, who is currently ranked 132nd in the world, it will be his 20th appearance on the red clay at the Porte d'Auteuil. He has only won three matches in the main draw at ATP level in 2025.

Looking back on his 40th birthday. The incredible career of Stan Wawrinka

Looking back on his 40th birthdayThe incredible career of Stan Wawrinka

Ten years after his spectacular four-set victory in the final against Novak Djokovic and 22 years after his triumph in the juniors, the Frenchman still enjoys a high standing with the Parisian public. Last year, when he had already slipped out of the top 100 in the world rankings, he achieved another fine success in the first round with a three-set victory over Andy Murray.

This year, Wawrinka is reliant on a wild card because he was not ranked well at the time of the registration deadline in 164th place. Such an invitation is not a matter of course for a Swiss player. Only a few non-French players receive a wild card. In addition to Wawrinka, this year it is the American Emilio Nava and the Australian Tristan Schoolkate.

Historic title missed. Wawrinka is robbed after losing the final:

Historic title missedWawrinka is robbed after losing the final: "That's ugly"

More from this section

WC25. Germany unbeaten in neighboring duel

WC25Germany unbeaten in neighboring duel

Giro d'Italia. Van Uden delivers surprise victory - Pedersen still in pink

Giro d'ItaliaVan Uden delivers surprise victory - Pedersen still in pink

Handball. Mehdi Ben Romdhane joins Pfadi Winterthur

HandballMehdi Ben Romdhane joins Pfadi Winterthur

75 years of Formula 1. Switzerland between full throttle and ban

75 years of Formula 1Switzerland between full throttle and ban

Five-time Olympic champion. Former cycling star Bradley Wiggins:

Five-time Olympic championFormer cycling star Bradley Wiggins: "I took huge amounts of cocaine"