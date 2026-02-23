  1. Residential Customers
ATP Dubai Wawrinka in the round of 16 in Dubai

SDA

23.2.2026 - 15:40

Stan Wawrinka had everything under control in the first round in Dubai
Stan Wawrinka had everything under control in the first round in Dubai
Keystone

Stan Wawrinka has reached the round of 16 at the ATP tournament in Dubai. The 40-year-old Frenchman, ranked number 99 in the world, defeated Lebanese Benjamin Hassan (ATP 289) 7:5, 6:3 in the first round.

Keystone-SDA

23.02.2026, 15:40

In front of Roger Federer, Wawrinka took his opponent's serve once in each set (7:5 and 3:1) and was very efficient on his break points, converting two out of three opportunities. He himself fended off all three of Hassan's break points. He converted his first match point after 73 minutes.

Wawrinka and Hassan were playing each other for the first time. Both benefited from a wild card. It was the Swiss' 15th win in the last 16 matches against a player outside the top 200.

In the round of 16, Wawrinka, who triumphed in Dubai in 2016, will face either the Russian number 3 seed Daniil Medvedev (ATP 11) or the Chinese Shang Juncheng (ATP 262).

