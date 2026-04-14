Cut not made: However, it is hardly conceivable that Stan Wawrinka will not receive a wildcard for the French Open eleven years after his triumph Keystone

Stan Wawrinka will not make it directly into the main draw of the French Open in Paris. As number 107 in the world, he is dependent on a wildcard.

Keystone-SDA SDA

In Monday's relevant world rankings, Stan Wawrinka is four places behind the last position offering direct access to the second Grand Slam tournament of the year. However, the 2015 champion is likely to receive a wild card to compete at Roland Garros one last time. He will definitely not contest the qualifiers as he is playing at the Geneva Open the week before the French Open.

Wawrinka could still make the main draw in the event of four withdrawals due to injury. No Swiss made it into the men's draw, but a quartet of women did: Belinda Bencic (WTA 11), Viktorija Golubic (WTA 80), Simona Waltert (WTA 93) and, thanks to a protected ranking, Jil Teichmann (WTA 193)

The French Open begins on May 24 and ends with the men's final on June 7.