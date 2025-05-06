Stan Wawrinka reports the theft of his racquet on Instagram. Instagram/stanwawrinka85

Stan Wawrinka narrowly lost the final of the Challenger tournament in Aix-en-Provence against Borna Coric in three sets on Sunday - and was robbed afterwards. The Frenchman expresses his displeasure on Instagram.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you Stan Wawrinka missed out on a historic title on Sunday. He could have been the first 40-year-old to win a Challenger tournament, but lost the final to Borna Coric.

After the match, Wawrinka's tennis racket was stolen, as the French-Swiss player reported on Instagram.

Mountain bike star Jolanda Neff was also recently the victim of theft. Show more

Stan Wawrinka missed the chance to make tennis history at the weekend. The Vaud native could have been the first 40-year-old to win a title on the Challenger Tour. But the Croatian Borna Coric did not allow this to happen and won 6:7 (5:7), 6:3, 7:6 (7:4).

Wawrinka, who has not lifted a trophy since August 2020 when he won the Challenger tournament in Prague, is even more annoyed about a theft after losing the final. Wawrinka wrote in his Instagram story on Monday: "To the person who stole my tennis racket yesterday: That's ugly!"

The three-time Grand Slam winner is not the only Swiss sports celebrity to have been robbed in recent days. 2021 Olympic mountain bike champion Jolanda Neff reported the theft of her bike on Instagram a few days ago: "Please help me find it. It's a custom-made bike, not for sale and unique in the whole of Switzerland." Neff's bike has since been recovered.

Videos from the department