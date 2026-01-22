40-year-old Stan Wawrinka is through to the 3rd round of his last Australian Open. The Vaud native defeated qualifier Arthur Gea in five sets. Wawrinka is exhausted and relieved after the match.

Keystone-SDA SDA

In the end, Wawrinka (ATP 139) had the longer breath in a real thriller against the 19 years younger Grand Slam debutant Gea (ATP 198). After a good four and a half hours, he converted his first match point to win 4:6, 6:3, 3:6, 7:5, 7:6 (10:3) and is now the oldest player to reach the third round of a major tournament since Ken Rosewall in 1978.

Wawrinka will continue in the 3rd round on Saturday against world number 9 Taylor Fritz (USA). The Frenchman has won two out of three matches against the American, but lost the last one - almost three years ago in Monte Carlo on clay.

"Exhausted", smiles Wawrinka in the on-court interview after the match when asked how he feels. "But as I've already told you: It's my last Australian Open and I'm trying to be here as long as possible." The crowd goes wild.

The Frenchman already received loud support from the crowd during the match, which gave him a lot of energy, as Wawrinka says. "I need your energy. It's an incredible feeling on this court, so much noise, so much support. It was a long match. I don't know how I'm going to recover."

Beer scene makes for a laugh

Then Stan gets emotional. "I will always fight on the court and give everything. I try to push myself," he says in a tearful voice. "Once again: thank you so much for letting me be here!"

He does not yet know how he will enjoy this great victory. But "Marathon Stan" can't help but make a joke at the end of the interview. He refers to a scene when he pretended to drink from a beer can that flew onto the court at the start of the match. Wawrinka turns around and points to the audience: "You dropped a beer at the start of the match. Maybe I'll get you one, you deserve it."