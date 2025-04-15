As in Monte Carlo, Stan Wawrinka has to return home after the first round in Barcelona. Picture: Keystone

Stan Wawrinka misses out on a place in the 2nd round of the ATP 500 tournament in Barcelona, as he did the previous week in Monte Carlo. He was defeated by Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 1:6, 4:6.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The first appearance in the Catalan metropolis for 16 years was a short one for Wawrinka (ATP 162). After 71 minutes, he had to concede defeat for the first time in his second duel with Davidovich Fokina (ATP 30).

The first set was not as clear-cut an affair as the result would suggest. While the Spaniard converted three out of four break points, Wawrinka was unable to capitalize on his two opportunities.

In the second set, the 40-year-old Wawrinka seemed to have everything under control after an early break and had the opportunity to go 5:2 up on his 15-year-old opponent's serve. However, the Lausanne player missed the chance to break. A short time later, the match was over after two service breaks by Davidovich Fokina.