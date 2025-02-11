  1. Residential Customers
ATP 250 tournament in Marseille Wawrinka loses again in the 1st round

SDA

11.2.2025 - 20:52

Stan Wawrinka is struggling so far this year
Keystone

Stan Wawrinka also fails to achieve his first win of the year in Marseille. The soon-to-be 40-year-old from Vaud loses the opening round of the ATP 250 tournament against Nuno Borges 7:6 (7:4), 6:7 (1:7), 3:6.

Keystone-SDA

11.02.2025, 21:32

Wawrinka (ATP 158) has been waiting for a win on the ATP Tour since October. He has already failed in the first round at the Australian Open, in Montpellier and in Rotterdam this year.

Against the 27-year-old Borges (ATP 39), it looked for a long time as if he would end his drought. He led with a break in the first two sets, but only in the first was he able to win the tie-break after the Portuguese player's re-break. In the second, he lost the last seven points. In the deciding set, Borges made the decisive difference by winning 4:2.

