Stan Wawrinka is the last Swiss player to be eliminated from the Swiss Indoors in Basel. The 40-year-old from Vaud lost 4:6, 6:7 (5:7) to world number 11 Casper Ruud in the round of 16.

Stan Wawrinka (ATP 158) battled against the Norwegian number 4 seed Casper Ruud and led by a break in both sets. In the end, last week's tournament winner in Stockholm was a little more consistent. Of course, it didn't help that the Swiss player had to take a medical time-out in the second set when he was leading 3:2 and had to have his lower back treated.

As in previous years, Wawrinka was greeted and cheered on frenetically by the Basel crowd in the St. Jakobshalle, which was filled almost to capacity. This helped him get off to a good start and a first break for 2:1, which he immediately had to concede. At 4:5, Ruud then managed the decisive break of serve.

In the second set, the Frenchman, the only player over 40 in the top 1000 of the world rankings, even took a 3:1 lead. In the end, however, he made a few too many mistakes (14 unforced) - in addition to some spectacular points and cracking winners (11 aces, 22 winners) - to reach the quarter-finals in Basel for the seventh time in his 18th appearance. After just under three and a quarter hours, the Norwegian took his third match point in the tie-break with a service winner.

But it is also clear that in this condition, the three-time winner of Grand Slam tournaments remains a welcome attraction with his indomitable will and undisputed class. Should he extend his career by a further year, as he would like to, he is likely to receive another wild card.

Ruud, the three-time winner in Geneva and two-time triumphant in Gstaad, will continue on Friday against No. 8 seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina from Spain.