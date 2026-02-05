Stan Wawrinka has to bow out of Montpellier in round 2 Keystone

Stan Wawrinka fails to beat Félix Auger-Aliassime in the round of 16 in Montpellier. The Vaud native lost in two sets 6:4 and 7:6 (7:3) to the world number 8.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Wawrinka, who had achieved a solid victory against the Serbian Hamad Medjedovic in the first round on Wednesday, was dominated this time by "FAA", the number 1 of the tournament in Montpellier. However, he put up great resistance, especially in the second set, which was decided in a tie-break.

After losing his serve in the second set and trailing 2:3, Wawrinka immediately managed to catch up and draw level with the 25-year-old Canadian. However, the 2025 US Open semi-finalist quickly took the upper hand in the short set.

Wawrinka, who had received a wild card in Montpellier, will move up a few places in the world rankings thanks to his victory in the first round. Currently ranked 113th in the world, the 40-year-old is likely to approach the top 100.