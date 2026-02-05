  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

The world number 8 is too strong Wawrinka loses to Auger-Aliassime after a tough fight

SDA

5.2.2026 - 21:02

Stan Wawrinka has to bow out of Montpellier in round 2
Stan Wawrinka has to bow out of Montpellier in round 2
Keystone

Stan Wawrinka fails to beat Félix Auger-Aliassime in the round of 16 in Montpellier. The Vaud native lost in two sets 6:4 and 7:6 (7:3) to the world number 8.

Keystone-SDA

05.02.2026, 21:02

05.02.2026, 21:30

Wawrinka, who had achieved a solid victory against the Serbian Hamad Medjedovic in the first round on Wednesday, was dominated this time by "FAA", the number 1 of the tournament in Montpellier. However, he put up great resistance, especially in the second set, which was decided in a tie-break.

After losing his serve in the second set and trailing 2:3, Wawrinka immediately managed to catch up and draw level with the 25-year-old Canadian. However, the 2025 US Open semi-finalist quickly took the upper hand in the short set.

Wawrinka, who had received a wild card in Montpellier, will move up a few places in the world rankings thanks to his victory in the first round. Currently ranked 113th in the world, the 40-year-old is likely to approach the top 100.

More from the department

Big Air final missed. Jonas Hasler 24th at Olympic premiere

Big Air final missedJonas Hasler 24th at Olympic premiere

Coach lets freestyle star down. Mathilde Gremaud:

Coach lets freestyle star downMathilde Gremaud: "That caught me cold"

Track cycling. National track cycling team shines in Turkey

Track cyclingNational track cycling team shines in Turkey