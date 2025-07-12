Close to qualifying for the final: Stan Wawrinka. Picture: Keystone

Stan Wawrinka (ATP 153) misses out on the final of the Challenger tournament in Iasi. The Vaud native loses 2:6, 6:7 (4:7) in the semi-final against the up-and-coming Dane Elmer Möller (ATP 117).

The three-time Grand Slam winner fought energetically against defeat at the clay tournament in eastern Romania, especially in the second set. He fended off a first match point at 3:5 and a second at 4:5. However, he was unable to pull his head out of the noose in the tie-break.

Wawrinka now travels to Gstaad, where he will face the Kazakh Alexander Shevchenko (ATP 98) in the first round of the Swiss Open. In the doubles, the 38-year-old veteran will compete alongside Henry Bernet from Basel, who is 20 years his junior.