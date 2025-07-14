22 years age difference: Henry Bernet (left) and Stan Wawrinka in doubles in Gstaad. Keystone

Stan Wawrinka is back in Gstaad and is fighting to continue his career. Before his singles match on Tuesday, he provides Henry Bernet with an unforgettable experience - despite his defeat.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Henry Bernet is beaming despite a 4:6, 4:6 defeat in the doubles against a German-French duo seeded No. 3. For his first match at an ATP tournament, he is on court alongside Stan Wawrinka and talks about a very special experience.

"It was an honor for me," says the 18-year-old from Basel after the match with his childhood idol. "I grew up with him and can still remember very well sitting in front of the TV when he won in Paris in 2015." Now being in a team with Wawrinka is something very special. "Something I'll never forget," assures the junior winner of the Australian Open in January.

Brilliant for Wawrinka too

Wawrinka, who is 22 years older, is of course in a completely different place in his career, but the doubles performance was something special for him too. "It's brilliant, I love it," enthused the three-time Grand Slam champion. It was also ideal for him to get used to the conditions at the altitude of Gstaad before he meets Alexander Shevchenko (ATP 101) in the first round of the singles on Tuesday (approx. 5.30 p.m.).

Wawrinka comes to Gstaad with a small taste of success, a semi-final qualification at the Challenger tournament in Iasi. And he needs that, because his ranking of 156 is not enough to keep playing for much longer. "It's clear," Wawrinka repeats what he has often said in recent months. "I still have the desire, but the ranking has to improve again soon, otherwise there's no point."

Missing Wimbledon was tough

It should be at least the top 100 to be able to compete in the Grand Slams. "That's what you play tennis for." Last year in New York and now in Melbourne and Paris, he received a wildcard as a former champion, but in Wimbledon he missed out on a Grand Slam tournament for the first time since 2005 because his world ranking was not good enough. "It was tough to watch," he admits. He has not (yet) applied for another wild card for the US Open and does not know whether he will play the qualifying rounds.

One thing is clear: Wawrinka needs victories if he wants to continue his career at the age of 40. He knows that, and he believes that he is still capable of doing so. Physically and in terms of tennis, he still feels good, he says it is primarily a question of self-confidence. And that comes with victories.

Wawrinka's perseverance has already paid off for Henry Bernet, as the Vaud native gave him an unforgettable doubles match. Now Wawrinka also wants to dream a little further on the professional tour.