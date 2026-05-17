Stan Wawrinka (ATP 125) will face Italian Raul Brancaccio (ATP 240) in the starting round of the Geneva Open on Monday at 6 pm. His designated opponent, world number 35 Alejandro Tabilo, canceled his participation on Sunday.
The Vaud native certainly sees the change to the program in a positive light: Raul Brancaccio was eliminated in the second round of qualifying against Frenchman Clément Tabur (ATP 168) 6:0, 2:6, 2:6 and slipped into the main draw as a lucky loser. The Chilean Alejandro Tabilo would have been the far stronger opponent: Tabilo reached the final of the ATP 500 tournament in Rio de Janeiro on clay in February.
Raul Brancaccio has no such results to his name: The already 29-year-old's best ranking is 121st in 2023. So far, he has only played one match in the main draw of an ATP tournament - in Parma in May 2021. Last month, however, he won the Challenger tournament in Menorca.
Stan Wawrinka is the only Swiss player in the main draw at the Parc des Eaux-Vives. 20-year-old Kilian Feldbausch (ATP 355) from Geneva lost 3:6, 2:6 to American Nihesh Basavareddy (ATP 154) in the 2nd round of qualifying, for which he had received a wild card.