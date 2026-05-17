Stan Wawrinka returns to the Geneva Open, where he won his last tournament seven years ago Keystone

Stan Wawrinka (ATP 125) will face Italian Raul Brancaccio (ATP 240) in the starting round of the Geneva Open on Monday at 6 pm. His designated opponent, world number 35 Alejandro Tabilo, canceled his participation on Sunday.

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The Vaud native certainly sees the change to the program in a positive light: Raul Brancaccio was eliminated in the second round of qualifying against Frenchman Clément Tabur (ATP 168) 6:0, 2:6, 2:6 and slipped into the main draw as a lucky loser. The Chilean Alejandro Tabilo would have been the far stronger opponent: Tabilo reached the final of the ATP 500 tournament in Rio de Janeiro on clay in February.

Raul Brancaccio has no such results to his name: The already 29-year-old's best ranking is 121st in 2023. So far, he has only played one match in the main draw of an ATP tournament - in Parma in May 2021. Last month, however, he won the Challenger tournament in Menorca.

Stan Wawrinka is the only Swiss player in the main draw at the Parc des Eaux-Vives. 20-year-old Kilian Feldbausch (ATP 355) from Geneva lost 3:6, 2:6 to American Nihesh Basavareddy (ATP 154) in the 2nd round of qualifying, for which he had received a wild card.