Stan Wawrinka is eliminated in the starting round of the Australian Open. The soon-to-be 40-year-old Swiss lost to Lorenzo Sonego from Italy 4:6, 7:5, 5:7, 5:7 in three and a quarter hours.

Read the live ticker:

1st set: Wawrinka has to concede the first break in his second service game - and this at zero. Subsequently, both players get through their service games without any problems and there are no more break points. And so Sonego takes the opening set 6:4 after just over half an hour.

2nd set: The Swiss player manages to respond to the lost opening set. Wawrinka gets his very first break chance in Sonego's first service game - and strikes immediately. Shortly afterwards, he easily confirms the break and takes a 3:0 lead. At 4:2, the Swiss was able to fend off a break point and defend his lead. But when Wawrinka serves for the set shortly afterwards, it still happens: Sonego gets the rebreak and equalizes to 5:5. Wawrinka's reaction followed promptly. The Swiss earned several break chances at 6:5 - and was able to convert his fifth set point.

3rd set: The match is evenly poised in the third set. There are no break points for a long time until Wawrinka creates a chance at 4:3. The Swiss was unable to convert it. Sonego then turns on the heat out of nowhere, gets two break chances and converts one of them with a dream shot. Shortly afterwards, the third set is over - Sonego takes it 7:5.

4th set: As in the third set, the two opponents give each other nothing away and there are no break chances until Wawrinka is 5:4 up. But then the Swiss earned three break points and set points in a row at an opportune moment. But Sonego fends them all off, equalizes at 5:5 and shortly afterwards gets his first break chance of the set. Wawrinka gives up his serve with a double fault. Shortly afterwards, Sonego converted his first match point and won the hard-fought match 6:4, 5:7, 7:5, 7:5.