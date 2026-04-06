Stan Wawrinka is celebrated in Monte Carlo even though he had to leave the court as the loser Keystone

Stan Wawrinka misses the chance to become the oldest tennis player in history to win a match at Masters 1000 level in Monte Carlo. The 41-year-old was defeated 5:7, 5:7 by Sebastian Baez.

Keystone-SDA SDA

With his first round match in Fürstentum, Stan Wawrinka (ATP 104) became the oldest player in the main draw of a Masters 1000 tournament nine days after his 41st birthday. However, it was not enough for him to become the oldest Seger.

Twelve years after winning his only title at Masters 1000 level in Monte Carlos with a victory in the final against Roger Federer, Wawrinka made a convincing start against Argentinian clay specialist Sebastian Baez (ATP 64), but then dropped off considerably. The Lausanne native quickly led 4:1, but then made too many mistakes against the shortest player in the top 100 at 1.70 meters.

Nevertheless, he would have had the big turnaround in his hands in the end. In the second set, Wawrinka fought his way back from 1:5 to 5:5 and 40:15 on his own serve before another collapse that is difficult to explain. In the end, the Argentine had the upper hand after a good three quarters of an hour.

Wawrinka had already let the match slip away rather carelessly in the first set. He allowed the South American to break to 4:3 in the first set with four backhand errors and to 5:6 with two double faults. The second set went the other way round, but again with the better end for the Argentinian. Wawrinka had already lost to Baez at the United Cup in Australia at the beginning of the year.

The three-time Grand Slam champion, who has announced his retirement at the end of this year, will be particularly annoyed that he will now miss the duel with world number 1 Carlos Alcaraz. The Spaniard, against whom he has never played, would have been his opponent in the 2nd round. The two had been training together over the last few days and had also stirred up a possible duel on social media.