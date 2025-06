Stan Wawrinka has not been doing as well as he would like for several weeks now Keystone

Stan Wawrinka suffers his fifth defeat in a row.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The Vaud native, who is ranked 155th in the ATP rankings, lost 6:3, 5:7, 3:6 to the Swede Elias Ymer (ATP 255) in the first round of the Challenger tournament in Sassuolo, Italy.

In addition to his first-round exit at the French Open, Wawrinka has also suffered three opening defeats on the second-tier Challenger Tour (Bordeaux, Perugia, Sassuolo) since mid-May.