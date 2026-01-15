Wawrinka in his last Australian Open against Djere - Gallery On farewell tour in Australia: Stan Wawrinka Image: Keystone No luck in the draw: Simona Waltert from Graubünden Image: Keystone Wants to play out her brilliant early form from the United Cup at the Australian Open: Belinda Bencic Image: Keystone Doable starting draw: Viktorija Golubic Image: Keystone Will once again be the center of attention in Melbourne: Jannik Sinner (left) and Carlos Alcaraz Image: Keystone Wawrinka in his last Australian Open against Djere - Gallery On farewell tour in Australia: Stan Wawrinka Image: Keystone No luck in the draw: Simona Waltert from Graubünden Image: Keystone Wants to play out her brilliant early form from the United Cup at the Australian Open: Belinda Bencic Image: Keystone Doable starting draw: Viktorija Golubic Image: Keystone Will once again be the center of attention in Melbourne: Jannik Sinner (left) and Carlos Alcaraz Image: Keystone

A tough draw for Simona Waltert at the Australian Open: The player from Graubünden will face world number 4 Amanda Anisimova in the first round. Stan Wawrinka faces Laslo Djere in his farewell match.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Stan Wawrinka (ATP 139), who benefited from a wild card, is the only Swiss player in the main draw of the Australian Open - and he can be satisfied with the draw. In his last appearance as a professional in Australia, the 40-year-old from Vaud will face the Serb Laslo Djere (ATP 91) in the starting round.

The 2014 champion has won two of three duels against Djere, but lost the last one just over a year ago in Djere's home city of Belgrade. Nevertheless, Wawrinka can expect to have a chance after his strong performance last week at the United Cup. The first seeded player, number 17 Jiri Lehecka from the Czech Republic, could be waiting in the second round.

Simona Waltert (WTA 86) was less fortunate in the draw. After qualifying once each for the French Open and Wimbledon in 2023, she is now in the main draw of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time. The 25-year-old from Graubünden will have a tough time against Amanda Anisimova, last year's finalist at Wimbledon and the US Open.

Bencic starts against Boulter

Belinda Bencic, back in the top ten at number 10 for the first time since the birth of her daughter, will start against Great Britain's Katie Boulter (WTA 113). Bencic won their only duel in 2022. The first seeded opponent for the player from Eastern Switzerland on paper is Elise Mertens (number 21) in the 3rd round, who she recently defeated at the United Cup after a great fight, while the strong-serving Yelena Rybakina (number 5) would probably be waiting in the round of 16.

Viktorija Golubic (WTA 81) could meet Rybakina as early as the 2nd round. To do so, she would have to beat Varvara Gracheva (WTA 74) from France, who she lost to on grass in Eastbourne last year.

Jannik Sinner will start his title defense against the Frenchman Hugo Gaston (ATP 94), the world number 1 Carlos Alcaraz against the Australian Adam Walton (ATP 79). Ten-time champion Novak Djokovic has been drawn in Sinner's half of the draw, while last year's finalist Alexander Zverev is Alcaraz's possible semi-final opponent.