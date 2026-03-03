Stan Wawrinka will serve once again in Geneva Keystone

Stan Wawrinka, who is retiring at the end of the season, will once again compete in French-speaking Switzerland. The soon-to-be 41-year-old from Vaud will play the ATP tournament in Geneva for the first time in seven years.

The organizers of the Geneva Open, a category 250 event, have confirmed the participation of Wawrinka, currently number 92 in the rankings, at the Parc des Eaux-Vives. The three-time Grand Slam champion is thus returning to the venue where he won the tournament twice, ten and nine years ago. The second success in Geneva is Wawrinka's last of his 16 tournament victories at ATP level to date.

The Geneva Open takes place from May 16 to 23, the week before the start of the French Open.