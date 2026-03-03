  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Geneva Open Wawrinka to play one more time in Geneva

SDA

3.3.2026 - 08:14

Stan Wawrinka will serve once again in Geneva
Stan Wawrinka will serve once again in Geneva
Keystone

Stan Wawrinka, who is retiring at the end of the season, will once again compete in French-speaking Switzerland. The soon-to-be 41-year-old from Vaud will play the ATP tournament in Geneva for the first time in seven years.

Keystone-SDA

03.03.2026, 08:14

The organizers of the Geneva Open, a category 250 event, have confirmed the participation of Wawrinka, currently number 92 in the rankings, at the Parc des Eaux-Vives. The three-time Grand Slam champion is thus returning to the venue where he won the tournament twice, ten and nine years ago. The second success in Geneva is Wawrinka's last of his 16 tournament victories at ATP level to date.

The Geneva Open takes place from May 16 to 23, the week before the start of the French Open.

More from the department

Bad news for Davos. Luca Hollenstein has to go under the knife due to torn inner ligament

Bad news for DavosLuca Hollenstein has to go under the knife due to torn inner ligament

Several cardiac arrests. Dettwiler plans comeback after horror crash:

Several cardiac arrestsDettwiler plans comeback after horror crash: "Not everyone would have survived this accident"

NHL. Bichsel celebrates double goal scorer - dampener for Josi's Nashville

NHLBichsel celebrates double goal scorer - dampener for Josi's Nashville