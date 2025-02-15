Jannik Sinner gets away with a three-month ban in his doping case. Stan Wawrinka and Nick Kyrgios comment on the agreement with Wada in no uncertain terms.

On Saturday, it was announced that Jannik Sinner had reached an agreement with the World Anti-Doping Agency Wada to be banned for three months following his two positive doping tests in March 2024.

Stan Wawrinka and Nick Kyrgios immediately criticized the ruling in no uncertain terms on social media. "A sad day for tennis," says Kyrgios. Show more

Stan Wawrinka and Nick Kyrgios have criticized the outcome of the doping case involving Jannik Sinner and the three-month ban for the world number one in no uncertain terms. "I no longer believe in clean sport," wrote Wawrinka on social media.

The 39-year-old also retweeted a post by British reporter Piers Morgan, who was annoyed: "I didn't know you could negotiate penalties for doping offenses in sport ... what a joke."

I don’t believe in a clean sport anymore … — Stanislas Wawrinka (@stanwawrinka) February 15, 2025

Kyrgios also chooses clear words

Kyrgios doesn't hold back with criticism either. "A sad day for tennis. Fairness in tennis doesn't exist," wrote the Australian on the X platform. The 29-year-old had already expressed his criticism of the case on several occasions and denounced the preferential treatment of the Italian tennis star.

So wada come out and say it would be a 1-2 year ban. Obviously sinners team have done everything in their power to just go ahead and take a 3 month ban, no titles lost, no prize money lost. Guilty or not? Sad day for tennis. Fairness in tennis does not exist. — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) February 15, 2025

Sinner reached an agreement with the World Anti-Doping Agency Wada to be banned for three months following his two positive doping tests in March 2024. He is not allowed to play any tournaments until May 4 - the ban will end in time for the French Open, which begins on May 25 in Paris.

The currently best tennis player in the world claims that the banned substance Clostebol entered his body via the hands of a coach during a massage. The tennis agency responsible, Itia, saw no intentional fault or negligence and waived the ban. Wada took action against this - but withdrew its appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) as a result of the agreement now reached with Sinner.

