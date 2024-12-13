  1. Residential Customers
19th participation Wawrinka receives a wild card for the Australian Open

SDA

13.12.2024 - 08:00

Stan Wawrinka will also serve at the Australian Open in 2025.
Picture: Keystone
Picture: Keystone

Stan Wawrinka (ATP 161) is taking part in the Australian Open for the 19th time. The 39-year-old from Vaud is part of a nine-man group that receives a wild card from the organizers.

Keystone-SDA

13.12.2024, 08:00

13.12.2024, 08:04

"Melbourne will always have a special place in my heart," emphasized the Vaud native in a statement released by the Australian Open. "I won my first Grand Slam title in this city in 2014. The atmosphere has always been special. I thank the organizers for their gesture."

This means that two Swiss players will be represented in the main draw of the men's singles at the Australian Open (January 12 to 26). Dominic Stricker (ATP 301), who has a protected ranking, is also taking part.

