Stan Wawrinka makes it straight into the main draw of the French Open with a wildcard. Picture: Keystone

Stan Wawrinka has made it straight into the main draw at his last French Open.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The 41-year-old from Vaud received a wildcard for the second Grand Slam tournament of the year, which he won in 2015, starting on May 24. This was announced by the organizers.

Wawrinka is the only non-French player to receive a wildcard alongside Americans and Australians, who have benefited from an agreement between the respective tennis associations and Major organizers for the women's and men's tableau. The French Tennis Federation awarded a total of 16 invitations for the main draw.

As the world number 125, Wawrinka, who retired at the end of the year, would have had to go through the qualifying rounds.