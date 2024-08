Stan Wawrinka has had a difficult tennis year so far in 2024 Keystone

Stan Wawrinka has been given a wildcard by the organizers of the US Open, which begins on 26 August.

SDA

Wawrinka, who is only ranked 141st in the world, won the Grand Slam tournament in New York in 2016. However, the 39-year-old from Vaud has never won two matches in a row since last year's US Open.

Dominic Thiem also benefits from a wild card. The 2020 winner in Flushing Meadows will therefore be tackling the US Open for the tenth and probably last time.

SDA