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ATP Challenger Wawrinka still waiting for first win of the season on clay

SDA

28.4.2026 - 18:45

Stan Wawrinka continues to search for his clay form
Stan Wawrinka continues to search for his clay form
Keystone

Stan Wawrinka (ATP 106) is still waiting for his first success on clay in 2026. The Vaud native was eliminated in the first round of the Challenger tournament in Aix-en-Provence on Tuesday.

Keystone-SDA

28.04.2026, 18:45

28.04.2026, 19:16

Last year's finalist, Wawrinka lost 3:6, 4:6 to the in-form Austrian Sebastian Ofner (ATP 83). The loss of 90 points means that the round of 16 finalist at this year's Australian Open, who has been winless since February 23, slips out of the top 120 in the world rankings.

The 41-year-old from Lausanne will in all likelihood be able to compete at the French Open from May 18 with a wild card. Leandro Riedi (ATP 129), Jerôme Kym (ATP 173) and Rémy Bertola (ATP 212) have been entered by the Swiss for the men's qualifiers (from May 18).

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