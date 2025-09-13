Stan Wawrinka (ATP 149) will play in the final of the Challenger tournament in Rennes on Sunday.
The Vaud native defeated the German Patrick Zahraj (ATP 259) 7:6 (7:3), 6:2 and is now just one win away from his first tournament victory since 2020.
The former world number three has yet to drop a set at the indoor tournament in Rennes. Wawrinka was more composed than his 26-year-old opponent in the tie-break of the first set, and the Frenchman played his game with aplomb in the second.
In the final, Wawrinka will face Frenchman Hugo Gaston (ATP 128), the number 1 seed in the Breton tournament. Four months after his defeat in the final of the Challenger in Aix-en-Provence, the 40-year-old Wawrinka thus has another chance to win a trophy for the first time since his triumph at the Challenger in Prague five years ago.