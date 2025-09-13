Stan Wawrinka meets Frenchman Hugo Gaston in the final of the Challenger tournament in Rennes Keystone

Stan Wawrinka (ATP 149) will play in the final of the Challenger tournament in Rennes on Sunday.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The Vaud native defeated the German Patrick Zahraj (ATP 259) 7:6 (7:3), 6:2 and is now just one win away from his first tournament victory since 2020.

The former world number three has yet to drop a set at the indoor tournament in Rennes. Wawrinka was more composed than his 26-year-old opponent in the tie-break of the first set, and the Frenchman played his game with aplomb in the second.

In the final, Wawrinka will face Frenchman Hugo Gaston (ATP 128), the number 1 seed in the Breton tournament. Four months after his defeat in the final of the Challenger in Aix-en-Provence, the 40-year-old Wawrinka thus has another chance to win a trophy for the first time since his triumph at the Challenger in Prague five years ago.