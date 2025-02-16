Fought again, suffered again, but also lost again: Stan Wawrinka. Picture: Keystone

Stan Wawrinka is unable to follow up his first victory of the year with a second.

Keystone-SDA SDA

In the second and final round of qualifying for the ATP 500 tournament in Doha, the 39-year-old from Vaud lost 6:7 (6:8), 6:1, 3:6 to the top seed Quentin Halys (ATP 74).

Wawrinka (ATP 158) was a little unlucky. Immediately after winning the second set convincingly, there was an interruption due to rain, which is extremely rare in Qatar. The Frenchman then found his way back into the match and managed his only break of the entire match.