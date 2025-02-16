  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Qualifying exit in Doha Wawrinka thwarted by rain interruption

SDA

16.2.2025 - 15:00

Fought again, suffered again, but also lost again: Stan Wawrinka.
Fought again, suffered again, but also lost again: Stan Wawrinka.
Picture: Keystone

Stan Wawrinka is unable to follow up his first victory of the year with a second.

Keystone-SDA

16.02.2025, 15:00

16.02.2025, 15:18

In the second and final round of qualifying for the ATP 500 tournament in Doha, the 39-year-old from Vaud lost 6:7 (6:8), 6:1, 3:6 to the top seed Quentin Halys (ATP 74).

Wawrinka (ATP 158) was a little unlucky. Immediately after winning the second set convincingly, there was an interruption due to rain, which is extremely rare in Qatar. The Frenchman then found his way back into the match and managed his only break of the entire match.

More from the department

Vollering wins. Marlen Reusser finishes Tour of Valencia in 2nd place

Vollering winsMarlen Reusser finishes Tour of Valencia in 2nd place

Biathlon. 22nd World Championship title for Johannes Thingnes Bö - No Swiss in top 10

Biathlon22nd World Championship title for Johannes Thingnes Bö - No Swiss in top 10

Biathlon. The task was too difficult for Lena Häcki-Gross

BiathlonThe task was too difficult for Lena Häcki-Gross