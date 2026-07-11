Stan Wawrinka will face Portugal's Jaime Faria (ATP No. 98) in the first round of the Swiss Open in Gstaad. This was determined by Saturday's draw.

Stan Wawrinka knows who his first opponent will be at the Swiss Open.

Faria impressed at this year’s French Open, where he made it through the qualifying rounds and knocked out Grigor Dimitrov—the former world No. 3—among others. In the main draw, the 22-year-old went on to defeat Denis Shapovalov (ATP No. 39) and Jan-Lennard Struff (ATP No. 80) before falling to Frances Tiafoe (ATP No. 22).

Kilian Feldbausch (ATP 288) and Dominic Stricker (ATP 343), who are both competing in Gstaad on wild cards, were also drawn against tough opponents. Feldbausch will face Miomir Kecmanovic (ATP 50), and Stricker will face Jaume Munar (ATP 44).

Meanwhile, Jérôme Kym is playing against a player from the qualifying round. Marc-Andrea Hüsler, a Swiss player, is also competing in the qualifying round.