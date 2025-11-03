  1. Residential Customers
ATP Athens Wawrinka wins against van de Zandschulp - now Musetti awaits

3.11.2025 - 19:43

Stan Wawrinka reaches the round of 16 in Athens
Keystone

Stan Wawrinka wins against Botic van de Zandschulp in the first round of the ATP 250 tournament in Athens. The Vaud native wins in three sets 2:6, 7:6 (7:5), 7:5.

Keystone-SDA

03.11.2025, 22:21

After the former world number 3 struggled to get going in the first set, Wawrinka played on an equal footing with the Dutchman in the following two sets. At the decisive moment, Wawrinka then managed to break for 6:5 in the third set, which he confirmed.

After 2:20 hours, Wawrinka also won his second meeting with van de Zandschulp. The first was five years ago. In August 2020, the two played against each other at a Challenger tournament in Prague, with Wawrinka winning 6:3, 6:3.

Thanks to this victory, Wawrinka will now face Lorenzo Musetti in the round of 16 in Athens. The Italian is ranked ninth in the world.

