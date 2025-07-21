Winner once again on the ATP Tour in Croatia: Stan Wawrinka Keystone

A sense of achievement for Stan Wawrinka: the 40-year-old from Vaud has reached the round of 16 at the ATP 250 tournament in Umag.

Keystone-SDA SDA

In the Croatian resort, where he won his first ATP title in 2006, Stan Wawrinka (ATP 156) beat qualifier Alvaro Guillen Meza (ATP 244) 6:4, 6:1. In the round of 16, the three-time Grand Slam champion will face the number 4 seeded Bosnian Damir Dzumhur (ATP 61).

The first set was a real rollercoaster ride. Wawrinka was down 1:2 with a break, took a 4:2 lead, had to let the Ecuadorian close the gap to 4:4 and then managed the decisive 6:4. In the second set, he didn't let anything get in his way and after exactly one and a quarter hours, he converted his second match point.

It was only Wawrinka's second success on the ATP Tour this year, after Bucharest at the beginning of April, also on clay. His record against Dzumhur is 2:2 wins, but the last match was five and a half years ago.