Belinda Bencic will be playing alongside Stan Wawrinka at the United Cup in Australia. Keystone

Stan Wawrinka and Belinda Bencic will represent Switzerland at the United Cup in Australia at the beginning of January. The duo will face Italy and France in their group.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The competition for mixed teams will take place from Friday, January 2 to Sunday, January 11. Wawrinka (ATP 156) and Bencic (WTA 11) will play their group matches in Perth. The second venue is Sydney.

Italy will be represented by the up-and-coming Flavio Cobolli (ATP 22) and Jasmine Paolini (WTA 8). Arthur Rinderknech (ATP 29) and Loïs Boisson (WTA 36) make up France's team