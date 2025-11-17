  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Beginning of January Wawrinka/Bencic duo represent Switzerland at the United Cup

SDA

17.11.2025 - 07:33

Belinda Bencic will be playing alongside Stan Wawrinka at the United Cup in Australia.
Belinda Bencic will be playing alongside Stan Wawrinka at the United Cup in Australia.
Keystone

Stan Wawrinka and Belinda Bencic will represent Switzerland at the United Cup in Australia at the beginning of January. The duo will face Italy and France in their group.

Keystone-SDA

17.11.2025, 07:33

17.11.2025, 07:39

The competition for mixed teams will take place from Friday, January 2 to Sunday, January 11. Wawrinka (ATP 156) and Bencic (WTA 11) will play their group matches in Perth. The second venue is Sydney.

Italy will be represented by the up-and-coming Flavio Cobolli (ATP 22) and Jasmine Paolini (WTA 8). Arthur Rinderknech (ATP 29) and Loïs Boisson (WTA 36) make up France's team

More from the department

Beach volleyball. Haussener/Friedli also in the round of 16

Beach volleyballHaussener/Friedli also in the round of 16

NFL. Jets pro seriously injured by gunfire

NFLJets pro seriously injured by gunfire

National League. ZSC's winning streak snaps

National LeagueZSC's winning streak snaps