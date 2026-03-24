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ATP-Challenger Naples Wawrinka's birthday week begins with a defeat

SDA

24.3.2026 - 16:13

Stan Wawrinka suffers a defeat in Naples that nobody saw coming
Stan Wawrinka suffers a defeat in Naples that nobody saw coming
Keystone

Stan Wawrinka (ATP 94) fails to start his last clay court season.

Keystone-SDA

24.03.2026, 16:13

The Vaud native, who is retiring at the end of the year, was eliminated in the first round of the Challenger tournament in Naples by Frenchman Matteo Martineau, the world number 348. 6:2, 4:6, 6:7 (2:7) was the devastating verdict after a good two and a half hours from the point of view of the Frenchman, who turns 41 on Saturday.

Despite fending off five match points at 5:6 in the third set and the vociferous support of the Tifosi, Wawrinka was unable to gain the upper hand in the decisive tie-break. For the 27-year-old Martineau, it was the biggest victory of his career.

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