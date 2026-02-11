  1. Residential Customers
ATP Rotterdam Wawrinka's confident start in Rotterdam

SDA

11.2.2026 - 12:40

Stan Wawrinka wins his first match in Rotterdam
Stan Wawrinka wins his first match in Rotterdam
Keystone

Stan Wawrinka makes a successful start to the ATP 500 tournament in Rotterdam. The Vaud native beats Dutchman Thijs Boogaard in two sets 6:3, 6:4.

Keystone-SDA

11.02.2026, 12:40

Wawrinka was originally due to play Australian Aleksandar Vukic, but the latter withdrew at short notice. Vukic's bad luck was Thijs Boogaard's good fortune. The 17-year-old Dutchman, who is ranked outside the top 1000 in the world rankings, made his debut on the ATP Tour against the Swiss veteran.

Wawrinka, who won the tournament in Rotterdam in 2015, took the service from the debutant once in each set and converted his first match point after 83 minutes.

In the second round, Wawrinka will face the top seed Alex De Minaur.

