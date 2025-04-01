Stan Wawrinka achieves his first win in his fifth tournament this year Keystone

Stan Wawrinka achieves his first victory this year in the main draw of an ATP tournament. The Vaud native defeated Timofej Skatow from Kazakhstan in three sets at the clay court event in Bucharest.

It finally worked out in the fifth attempt - albeit with a lot of hanging and choking. The 6:4, 6:7 (5:7), 7:6 (7:1) victory was secured after 3 hours and 18 minutes. So be it: After first round defeats at the Australian Open and at the tournaments in Montpellier, Rotterdam and Marseille, Wawrinka finally had his first taste of success this season in his first match as a 40-year-old. He celebrated his 40th birthday last Friday. The winless period had begun last October, after an opening win at the Swiss Indoors in Basel against Frenchman Adrian Mannarino.

Wawrinka, who was given a wild card in Romania's capital, found it very difficult in his first encounter with qualifier Skatov, who is ranked 13 places below him at number 174. The son of Russian parents, who was born in Kazakhstan and has only been playing for his native country for seven years, challenged the "old champion" to the last in his first appearance in a main draw this season.

However, Wawrinka could have spared himself going the full distance. In the second set, he initially relinquished a 3:0 lead and missed three match points in succession at 6:5 on Skatov's serve. In the deciding set, he had the better end in the tie-break after twice making up for a service loss.

Wawrinka's next opponent is the No. 2 ranked Spaniard Pedro Martinez. His only previous match against the current world number 47 was five years ago. The Swiss won in two sets in Acapulco, Mexico.