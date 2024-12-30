Enjoying their time in sunny Davos: Canadian Joelle Fiala (left) and American Leah Marino Keystone

For the second time, the HC Davos women's team will play a championship game on Monday as part of the Spengler Cup. Thanks in part to the four North Americans, the HCD Ladies are now title contenders.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Wearing shorts and a T-shirt, Joelle Fiala stands on the terrace next to the Davos stadium and squints into the sun. Amateur skaters cavort on the open ice rink, while the church tower and the snow-capped mountains sparkle in the glistening light in the background. "Aren't you cold?" The Canadian from the prairie province of Saskatchewan laughs: "When you're from there, you never get cold."

"We wake up every morning and are grateful to be here," enthuses Leah Marino. The 24-year-old Californian is a year older than Fiala and shares a flat with her in Davos. The two are part of the quartet from North America who are helping to ensure that Davos is currently in 2nd place in the Women's Hockey League and can hope to qualify directly for the semi-finals. They are not (just) in Graubünden to enjoy the beautiful surroundings, they play professional field hockey.

Entry of the NL clubs crucial

Marino and Fiala are also a visible sign of an upswing in Swiss women's field hockey. The American Marino was playing professionally with the Metropolitan Riveters in New Jersey two years ago when her Swiss teammate at the time, Sarah Forster, offered her a move to Switzerland. When the women's team from Thurgau was integrated into the HCD last season and played in the top league for the first time, Marino was there. Now, for her part, she lured her former college teammate Fiala to Davos.

Since more NL clubs such as Davos, SC Bern, Fribourg-Gottéron and Ambri-Piotta are investing in women's field hockey, things are looking up. After the sensational Olympic bronze medal in Sochi in 2014,... practically nothing. "At that time, the other countries in Europe were no further ahead than Switzerland," explains team manager Andi Staub, who moved with the team from eastern Switzerland to the mountains. "But then other nations really stepped on the gas, while we in Switzerland were, to put it bluntly, asleep for a few more years." The entry of the NL clubs was absolutely crucial and now offers a more solid basis.

"I can't say I'm surprised, but when you come from a place where field hockey is everything and has made quite a development for the women as well, it's quite a change," notes the Canadian Fiala (no relation to Swiss NHL star Kevin Fiala, but also of Czech ancestry). However, Marino thinks the development is going in the right direction in her second season. They won't get rich in Switzerland. "We're talking about Swiss minimum wages here," emphasizes Andi Staub. But unlike their Swiss teammates, the import players don't have to do any other work.

An adventure in Switzerland

They see their time in Switzerland as a kind of adventure. Marino and Fiala are not aiming for a professional career at home. The Canadian has a bachelor's degree and wants to become a doctor later on, while the American from Lake Tahoe ("Skiing is the number one sport here") has a master's degree in economics.

For now, however, they are looking forward to hopefully many spectators on Monday (11.00 a.m.) against Fribourg-Gottéron. In contrast to last year, when Ambri was already eliminated at the time of the women's game, this time they are (also) counting on the Gottéron fans. When Davos played in front of over 2,000 spectators in Zug, the HCD ladies won. "Our team loves this energy," assures Leah Marino. Entry is free with a Spengler Cup ticket.