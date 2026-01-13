The best sailors in the world battle for victory on Lake Geneva. Keystone

At the first SailGP race in Switzerland last year, the Swiss team led by skipper Sébastien Schneiter raced to 3rd place. Now it's clear: the catamarans will also be flying across Lake Geneva in 2026.

Patrick Lämmle

The SailGP made its first stop in Geneva in September 2025.

The spectacle will be repeated on September 19 and 20, 2026.

"We are proud to be able to compete in front of our audience again and fight for victory this year," says helmsman Sébastien Schneiter.

blue Zoom will also broadcast all races in the new season.

Geneva celebrated its SailGP debut in September 2025, when a sell-out crowd lined the shores of Lake Geneva to watch the most exciting races on the water in one of the most spectacular settings in the world.

Over 8500 spectators created an unforgettable atmosphere. Following the huge public success, the flying catamarans are returning to Lake Geneva this year and not in 2027 as initially planned. The races will take place on September 19 and 20.

"We are proud to be able to compete in front of our audience again and fight for victory this year," emphasized helmsman Sébastien Schneiter. "Nothing is better than the support of our fans - that gives us an extra advantage."

"The return to Geneva is an important moment as we continue to build a coherent annual calendar in some of the world's most iconic destinations," said series CEO Russell Coutts. "In 2025, we saw one of the biggest outdoor sporting events ever organized in the city - and the biggest ever on the lake."

You can also watch all SailGP races on free TV on blue Zoom this year.

