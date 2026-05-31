The Swiss national field hockey team misses out on the crowning glory and is beaten by Finland in the World Championship final in overtime. The disappointment afterwards is huge. Quotes on the World Championship silver medal.

Luca Betschart

Timo Meier

"It's extremely bitter. We fought hard throughout the World Championships and were so close again. But we know that we have to score a goal to win a game. We didn't manage that again in the final. It's extremely tough and a shitty feeling. But we have to get back up, even if it's extremely difficult at the moment. Thanks again to our fans, who created such a great atmosphere. The way we performed as a team also got a lot of people excited about ice hockey.

Finland was well prepared. We weren't able to play our field hockey for 60 minutes. Then you have to choke one over the line, and we didn't manage that today. I don't know why, it's hard to describe so soon after the game. But it hurts extremely.

Everyone gave everything - for their family, for us as a team. We would have liked to have scored when we were outnumbered. Our box play did a great job, Leo was sensational again.

The energy and euphoria we were able to generate was goosebumps. It's all the more bitter that we couldn't win the title. But that's the way it is."

Roman Josi

"There's a big void at the moment. We all believed that it would be our moment and that we could do it. Now we're back here with the silver medal. It's a huge disappointment, we would have loved to bring it home in front of our fans.

We didn't score a goal. Leo played unbelievably again, as always. We didn't play well at five-on-three, we need to score. The first period wasn't that good either. After that we showed a good game. But it's still a bit early to analyze.

The Finns are a great team. They played better in the first period. But from the second period onwards, we were able to put pressure on them and had a few chances.

What remains is the incredible atmosphere we were able to experience. We had such a bond with Switzerland and with the fans. We'll never forget the victories we were able to celebrate together. We can't thank the fans and Switzerland enough for standing behind the team. They deserved the title so much."

Jan Cadieux

"There are a lot of things going through my head. It hurts and I'm very sad for the players and all the fans. We couldn't fulfill our dream in the end.

The first 30 minutes were difficult. We didn't have our legs and the speed we've had in recent games. The game turned after 30 minutes. Until that moment, Finland was better than us. In the end, it's a shame that we didn't play with as much freedom in our heads as in the last few games.

I'm proud of the team and the result. But it's hard to talk about pride now. But I'm very proud of my players and their attitude. I have no words for what they did. And it hurts me for these players because I think they deserve more."