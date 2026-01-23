The world's best sailors, including Team Switzerland, are competing for the title on Lake Geneva.
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At the first SailGP race in Switzerland last year, the Swiss team led by skipper Sébastien Schneiter raced to third place. It’s now official: The catamarans will be racing across Lake Geneva again in 2026.
Geneva made its SailGP debut in September 2025, when a sold-out crowd lined the shores of Lake Geneva to watch the most thrilling races on the water against one of the world’s most spectacular backdrops.
More than 8,500 spectators created an unforgettable atmosphere. Following their huge success with the public, the flying catamarans will return to Lake Geneva this year—rather than in 2027, as originally planned. The races will take place on September 19 and 20.
“We’re proud to be competing in front of our home crowd once again and to have the chance to fight for the win this year,” said coxswain Sébastien Schneiter. “Nothing beats the support of our fans—it gives us an extra edge.”
Team Switzerland in Action
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Rolex supports SailGP as an official partner, thereby backing one of the world’s most spectacular sailing race series. The partnership combines elite sports, precision, and innovation on the water.
“The return to Geneva is a significant milestone as we continue to build a cohesive annual calendar at some of the world’s most iconic destinations,” said Series CEO Russell Coutts. “In 2025, we hosted one of the largest outdoor sporting events ever organized in the city—and the largest ever held on the lake.”
This year, too, you can watch all SailGP races on free TV on blue Zoom.