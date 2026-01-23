At the first SailGP race in Switzerland last year, the Swiss team led by skipper Sébastien Schneiter raced to third place. It’s now official: The catamarans will be racing across Lake Geneva again in 2026.

The world's best sailors, including Team Switzerland, are competing for the title on Lake Geneva.

blue Zoom is right in the thick of it

blue Zoom is right in the thick of it "We're proud" – SailGP returns to Geneva this year

Short on time? blue News has the highlights for you In September 2025, the SailGP made its first stop in Geneva.

The spectacle will take place again on September 19 and 20, 2026.

"We're proud to be competing in front of our home crowd once again and to be fighting for the win this year," said coxswain Sébastien Schneiter.

blue Zoom will continue to broadcast all races in the new season. Summary created with

Geneva made its SailGP debut in September 2025, when a sold-out crowd lined the shores of Lake Geneva to watch the most thrilling races on the water against one of the world’s most spectacular backdrops.

More than 8,500 spectators created an unforgettable atmosphere. Following their huge success with the public, the flying catamarans will return to Lake Geneva this year—rather than in 2027, as originally planned. The races will take place on September 19 and 20.

"An important moment"

“We’re proud to be competing in front of our home crowd once again and to be fighting for the win this year,” said coxswain Sébastien Schneiter. “Nothing beats the support of our fans—it gives us an extra edge.”

Team Switzerland in Action Image Images Rolex and Sail GP Rolex supports SailGP as an official partner, thereby backing one of the world’s most spectacular sailing race series. The partnership combines elite sports, precision, and innovation on the water.

“The return to Geneva is a significant milestone as we continue to build a cohesive annual calendar at some of the world’s most iconic destinations,” said Series CEO Russell Coutts. “In 2025, we hosted one of the largest outdoor sporting events ever organized in the city—and the largest ever held on the lake.”

This year, too, you can watch all SailGP races on free TV on blue Zoom.

From the Archives

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02:03 Schreckmoment in Perth: Schweizer SailGP-Team kollidiert mit Neuseeland Spektakulärer Auftakt in die SailGP-Saison 2026: Nur eine Minute nach dem Start kommt es zum Crash zwischen der Schweiz und Neuseeland.

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