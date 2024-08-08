"We were the better team until the end of the second set" - Gallery Nina Brunner (left) and Tanja Hüberli were absolutely determined to reach the final Image: Keystone After initial difficulties, they took the first set with aplomb Image: Keystone The Swiss had match point in the second set, but were unable to convert it Image: Keystone Brandie Wilkerson (left) and Melissa Humana-Paredes not only won the second set, but also the third and thus the match Image: Keystone It was Hüberli/Brunner's first defeat in Paris after five wins without losing a set Image: Keystone On Friday, the Swiss women will play for Olympic bronze in the small final at the foot of the Eiffel Tower Image: Keystone "We were the better team until the end of the second set" - Gallery Nina Brunner (left) and Tanja Hüberli were absolutely determined to reach the final Image: Keystone After initial difficulties, they took the first set with aplomb Image: Keystone The Swiss had match point in the second set, but were unable to convert it Image: Keystone Brandie Wilkerson (left) and Melissa Humana-Paredes not only won the second set, but also the third and thus the match Image: Keystone It was Hüberli/Brunner's first defeat in Paris after five wins without losing a set Image: Keystone On Friday, the Swiss women will play for Olympic bronze in the small final at the foot of the Eiffel Tower Image: Keystone

Tanja Hüberli and Nina Brunner struggle for composure after their dramatic defeat in the semi-final of the Olympic beach volleyball tournament. The knowledge that victory would have been a close call is particularly painful.

Their eyes are empty and they can barely hold back the tears. Walking through the idyllic media zone under the trees is difficult for Tanja Hüberli and Nina Brunner for the first time at this tournament. How do you explain a defeat to TV crews and journalists that you can't explain to yourself?

Hüberli makes an attempt: "The hardest thing is when you know you had your chances and didn't take them. Especially in a game where you could be fighting for Olympic gold afterwards." At first glance, the reason is easy to find. If Hüberli's pass to Brunner had been more precise, if they had been able to use their match point, the emotional situation would have been different and Switzerland would have been sure of their eighth medal.

Enough points that could have been scored

Brunner, however, is dismissive. "You always think about individual points," says the 28-year-old from Zug. "But there are a lot of points, you could have scored them earlier in the second set." She thinks - quite rightly - that they also played well in the semi-final. "But that doesn't change the disappointment."

There is not much time left to process this. The bronze match is already scheduled for Friday evening. "We'll try to slow down a bit and discuss the game briefly," reveals Brunner. They will realize that they did a lot of things right in this one too. Brunner was everywhere in defense as usual and dug out even the most difficult balls, while the 1.90 m tall Hüberli scored equally convincingly at the net with her smashes and blocks.

Still a cool starting position

"We were the better team until the end of the second set," emphasized Hüberli. But they can't buy anything for that. "We have another chance to win an Olympic medal tomorrow (Friday), which is a very cool starting position," says Nina Brunner encouragingly. "We'll give it everything we've got so that we can perform well on the pitch again."

That means: "Eating well, physiotherapy and hopefully a good night's sleep." Sleep well nonetheless, because the defeat will haunt them for a while yet. They can only prevent bad dreams with a medal. As is well known, Switzerland has already had enough fourth places at these games, the ninth most of all nations according to a calculation by the French newspaper "Le Monde".

However, Hüberli and Brunner did not want to watch the second semi-final in the evening. "Tomorrow then" they would watch it and take a closer look at their opponents. Before the tournament, they would have signed up to fight for bronze, but now it's time to put the big disappointment behind them.

