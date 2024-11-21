Group photo of the Swiss medal winners from the 1987 home World Championships in Crans-Montana: Michela Figini, Karl Alpiger, Maria Walliser, Pirmin Zurbriggen, Erika Hess, Peter Müller and Vreni Schneider. KEYSTONE

Comebacks have recently become fashionable in the sports world. Various athletes have returned after years of absence. We reveal which sports stars we would also like to see in action again.

Sandro Zappella

No time? blue News summarizes for you With Mike Tyson and Marcel Hirscher, two stars of the sports world have recently made their comeback. Skier Lindsey Vonn also wants to attack again soon.

We asked the blue News editorial team who people would actually like to see back.

From Vreni Schneider to Werner Günthör and Usain Bolt, it's all there. Show more

It's the year of comebacks. In skiing, two stars of the scene, Marcel Hirscher and Lucas Braathen, are returning and Lindsey Vonn is also planning her return to the World Cup slopes at the age of 40 with an artificial knee. Now Bernhard Russi even wanted to persuade Beat Feuz to get back on his skis.

But comebacks are not only happening in the snow. Football goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny returned from retirement to score for FC Barcelona and boxer Mike Tyson had himself beaten up by Youtuber Jake Paul for tens of millions of euros at the age of 58. Even Stefan Raab returned to the ring against Regina Halmich in 2024.

We took the many comebacks as an opportunity to ask the editorial team: Which sports star would you really like to see make a comeback?

Vreni Schneider, Ski

«Vreni Schneider in her original outfit, please.» Stefan Michel Editor News

"It doesn't matter whether she sings or just overloads the audio recorders when answering questions. The main thing is that she delivers skiing wisdom in Glarus again."

Vreni Schneider presents her gold medal in the giant slalom and her silver medals in the combined and slalom at the World Ski Championships in Vail, USA, in February 1989. (KEYSTONE/Str) KEYSTONE

Pirmin Zurbriggen, Ski

«Pirmin Zurbriggen back in the starting gate!» Marius Egger Co-editor-in-chief blue News

"Comebacks in the ski circus are currently en vogue. Marcel Hirscher is back on the slopes after 5 years and Lindsey Vonn will soon be testing her artificial knee joint in the World Cup. So a comeback for the nation's most famous "knee of all time" is an obvious choice. And to be honest: Pirmin retired from skiing at the age of 27, he has protected his joints so much that with his talent, two or three training sessions, a good Kästle ski and help from the good Lord, he would be on a par with Odi after three training sessions. At least."

Pirmin Zurbriggen in hospital in Muttenz (BL) after meniscus surgery in 1984. (KEYSTONE/Michael Kupferschmidt) KEYSTONE

Werner Günthör, athletics

«Hero of my childhood. Kugel-Werni» Michael Wegmann Head of Sport blue News

"Muscle man, two meters tall - made the shot put a really big sport in the 80s and early 90s. Three-time world champion, bronze at the 1988 Olympic Games. He was also incredibly polyathletic, jumping over 2.02 meters. Since Günthör has been taking it easy, shot put has hardly received any media attention. Time for the now 63-year-old to throw a shot again."

Swiss shot putter Werner Günthör wins the bronze medal at the Summer Olympics in Seoul in September 1988. (KEYSTONE/Str) KEYSTONE

Simone Niggli, orienteering

«Navis can take a leaf out of her book.» Linus Hämmerli Sports editor

"She had a sense of direction like no other. The Bernese ran away from her competitors - in the forest and in urban terrain - and snatched victory after victory. She stood at the top of the podium at the world championships no fewer than 23 times. Niggli was instrumental in orienteering becoming a respected sport in Switzerland."

Simone NIggli at her last World Cup race in October 2013. KEYSTONE

Valentino Rossi, motorcycle

«Valentino 'The Doctor' Rossi!» Sandro Zappella Sports editor

"The Italian was not only incredibly successful (9 world championship titles, 115 victories, 235 podiums), but also a joker and entertainer. Rossi will also be 46 years old in February 2025. And, as we all know, 46 was his iconic starting number, which has not been assigned since his retirement"

Valentino Rossi in March 2019. KEYSTONE

Thiago Alcántara, football

«Thiago's way of interpreting and playing football was a feast for the eyes.» Frédéric Ruffiner Does something with social media

"Arguably one of the best technicians of all time. The way he combined these strengths with his overview of the game was a delight. The fact that Bayern won the treble in 2020 was mainly down to him, but unfortunately very few people are aware of that. Another 90 minutes with Thiago? Yes, please!"

Won the treble with Bayern in 2020: Thiago Alcántara. KEYSTONE

Anita Weyermann, athletics

«Unforgettable her bronze medal in Athens. I wish she was back just for her saying 'Gring abe u seckle'.» Carlotta Henggeler Editor News and Entertainment

Anita Weyermann proudly shows off her medal on the Acropolis in Athens on Wednesday, August 6, 1997 (KEYSTONE/Christoph Ruckstuhl) KEYSTONE

Goran Ivanisevic, tennis

«Goran's comeback would definitely make tennis more exciting again.» Marko Vucur Commentator blue Sport

"This unpredictable nature and his unique charisma on the court is something this sport is missing at the moment. Every match he played was pure drama, and that's what's missing in the tennis world at the moment, which has almost become a bit boring in recent years."

Goran Ivanisevic at his Wimbledon triumph in 2001. KEYSTONE

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, football

«Hardly any other footballer has polarized more than the exceptional Swedish player.» Jan Arnet Sports editor

"Despite his arrogant and self-absorbed demeanor, he was always a fan favorite - and not just among his club's supporters. A real character, of which there are unfortunately fewer and fewer in today's football. Ibra recently showed that he still has it in him:"

Michael Phelps, swimming

«The Baltimore Bullet: Born to swim» René Weder Newsroom Operations

"In the summer of 2024, he was voted Athlete of the Century by ESPN. It would be exciting to see how the now 39-year-old does in the pool today. He is unlikely to have much to do in his showpiece discipline, the 400-metre medley - possibly the toughest race in swimming. This is where his last world record fell last summer at the Games in Paris. But perhaps he could still complete the 100-metre butterfly in a decent time."

Michael Phelps won a total of 28 medals at the Olympic Games. Imago

Usain Bolt, athletics

«How fast does the fastest man in history run today?» René Weder Newsroom Operations

"Usain Bolt can still call the fabulous world records over 100 meters (9.58 seconds) and 200 meters (19.19 seconds) his own. What would he have to set against Noah Lyles and Co. A show sprint would certainly be a spectacle, but the drop would be huge. Incidentally, the "senior world record" for 40-year-olds is held by Kim Collins with an incredible 9.93 seconds. That could be within the realms of possibility - but depending on your lifestyle and fitness level, it could also be utopian."

Usain Bolt presents his fabulous world record. Kay Nietfeld/epa/dpa

Tom Brady, Football

«The GOAT.» Andreas Aeschbach Recording director, video journalist, highlight editor and producer

"The NFL doesn't have a passer like that anymore, modern quarterbacks have their strengths in their own "running game", something Brady never really had. The magic that Brady exuded is unfortunately gone. He has subordinated everything to the sport, he even put up with divorcing Giselle Bündchen for the chance of another Super Bowl, who does that? Only someone who loves his sport above all else and, after all, it's the romance of sport that counts here."

Tom Brady can't let it go after all sda

Ronaldinho, football

«No one has stroked the ball like Ronaldinho.» Patrick Lämmle Sports editor

"The now 44-year-old Brazilian was much more than "just" one of the world's best footballers - Ronaldinho was an artist. With his broad, permanent grin on his face, he also embodied the pure joy of the game. He will no longer shine on the big stage, but for players of his ilk, there is a catch basin: FC Sion. Apparently he almost ended up there once before, now it's time for this amazing transfer to work out after all."

Always played with a smile on his face: Ronaldinho. KEYSTONE

