Lando Norris starts Saturday's sprint race in São Paulo from pole position. While the championship leader is once again showing strength in the title fight, world champion Max Verstappen is weakening.

After his dominant performance two weeks ago in Mexico, when he overtook team-mate Oscar Piastri at the top of the championship standings with his sixth win of the season, Lando Norris is continuing to put pressure on his rivals in Brazil. The Englishman set the fastest time in qualifying for the sprint race ahead of Kimi Andrea Antonelli in the Mercedes. Piastri finished 3rd in the second McLaren, while Max Verstappen in the Red Bull did not make it past 6th on the grid.

Verstappen has steadily reduced his deficit since the summer break, but he faces the threat of a setback in South America in the thrilling three-way battle for the world title. "The car is undriveable," grumbled the four-time champion on the pit radio, having already lagged behind in practice.

Max: "It was just awful. A lot of vibrations in the car, bouncing a lot, and besides that, no grip in the slow corners. It doesn't turn, no traction.." pic.twitter.com/Cl4FRcv0sJ — Verstappen News (@verstappenews) November 7, 2025

Rain on the cards

As has often been the case in the past, things could get chaotic on the legendary Interlagos circuit on Saturday, as heavy rain and strong winds are forecast. However, Verstappen is familiar with difficult conditions: Last year, he drove spectacularly from 17th on the grid to victory in the Grand Prix.

The start of the 24-lap sprint will take place at 15:00 Swiss time. The fourth-last Grand Prix of the season starts on Sunday evening at 18:00. Norris currently leads the championship standings by just one point ahead of Piastri. Defending champion Verstappen is 36 points behind, but is still fighting for his fifth consecutive world championship title.

Hülkenberg is lurking

Thanks to Nico Hülkenberg, the Swiss Sauber team can hope to score its first points in the fifth of six sprint races this season. The German made it into the final part of qualifying and will tackle the race from 10th on the grid for around a third of the GP distance; the first eight drivers are rewarded with championship points. His team-mate Gabriel Bortoleto will start from 14th position in the second Hinwil car.