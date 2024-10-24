  1. Residential Customers
SRF documentary about deceased brother Wendy Holdener: "I can't handle it right now"

Luca Betschart

24.10.2024

The documentary about Wendy Holdener's late brother will be broadcast on Thursday. In an interview with blue Sport, the 31-year-old explains how she is dealing with the situation so close to the start of the season in Sölden.

24.10.2024, 20:14

24.10.2024, 22:49

On Saturday, Wendy Holdener and Co. kick off the new World Cup winter with the giant slalom in Sölden. The anticipation is building. "I haven't set myself any goals in terms of results in the giant slalom. I'm hoping that I'll be able to perform as well as I did in training," says Holdener two days before the race in Sölden. In an interview with blue Sport, she also explains why she won't be watching the documentary about her late brother on Thursday.

A touching farewell. Wendy Holdener cries for her dead brother in SRF documentary

A touching farewellWendy Holdener cries for her dead brother in SRF documentary

