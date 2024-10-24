The documentary about Wendy Holdener's late brother will be broadcast on Thursday. In an interview with blue Sport, the 31-year-old explains how she is dealing with the situation so close to the start of the season in Sölden.

Luca Betschart

On Saturday, Wendy Holdener and Co. kick off the new World Cup winter with the giant slalom in Sölden. The anticipation is building. "I haven't set myself any goals in terms of results in the giant slalom. I'm hoping that I'll be able to perform as well as I did in training," says Holdener two days before the race in Sölden. In an interview with blue Sport, she also explains why she won't be watching the documentary about her late brother on Thursday.

