Werner Schlegel wins all his fights on the Saturday of the Swiss Wrestling Festival. In an interview, the explosive Swiss wrestler talks about the memorable day and thanks his fans.

Michael Wegmann

No time? blue News summarizes for you Werner Schlegel is the star of the first day of competition at the Swiss Wrestling Festival.

The man from eastern Switzerland wins all four rounds and leads the rankings ahead of the decisions on Sunday.

In the interview after the hard day's work, Schlegel is relaxed and thanks the many fans. Show more

Four courses, four wins, so an absolutely perfect day, right?

Yes, I think that's fair to say. It's going well, it's fun, it's a pleasure. The fans join in the excitement, cheer and go wild. It's just great fun to be able to swing here.

The festival has already got off to a great start. You made short work of Pirmin Reichmuth in the first round. You swung for less than a minute in the first three rounds. Why are things going so well?

It's difficult to say. On the one hand, I've prepared perfectly and we've worked well physically. We support each other in the team, it's fun, we cheer each other on. That motivates you to go full throttle in every gear, in every move.

Fabian Staudenmann was a tough nut to crack in the last gear. In the end, you didn't know whether the result would count or not. How was it for you?

It was pure joy. I thought to myself: 'Wow, it's amazing that I can beat such a strong Fabian Staudenmann at a federal event. The course was certainly very tactical. I knew that I was ahead, that he had already taken one. It hurts me less to be defeated. Fabian attacked again at the end and opened up. I saw my chance and was able to grab it straight away.

We heard it again during the race: the fans were shouting 'Werner, Werner'. The north-eastern Swiss also make waves all the time. How is the home party and this atmosphere?

Yes, as I said, it's just great fun. The fact that the crowd is already making waves on Saturday morning and is in such a great mood is brutal and is unique at these nationals.

Are you relaxed after the first day or are you nervous that it went so well?

I hope that I can start the second day relaxed. I now have a small cushion on my fellow competitors. I hope that will calm me down a bit.

What do you need tonight to recover and relax?

First of all, a shower, then maybe take another look at the courses and have a word or two with my coach and trainer. Then a good dinner. A day like that takes a lot of energy, even if you haven't been swinging for that long. So make sure you eat well and then try to get a few hours of good sleep.

More about the Swiss Wrestling Festival