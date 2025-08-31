Would he take home the winner's muni? Werner Schlegel: "If my father still had room in the stable"

Werner Schlegel is in the lead after course 6. Two wins short of the crown. The farmer's son had already answered the question of whether he would take home the winner's muni before the ESAF.

Michael Wegmann

Werner Schlegel (22), the farmer's son from Hemberg, is back in the lead after 6 rounds despite a highly controversial defeat in round 5, making him the number one contender for king once again.

"The older I got, the bigger the dream of being king"

He is now only two fights away from his childhood dream. Whereby childhood dream doesn't quite apply. "Becoming a wrestling king was my boyhood dream. But the older I got, the bigger this dream became," says Schlegel at a meeting with blue Sport before the ESAF.

If Schlegel's dream comes true, he will be crowned king on Sunday evening in Mollis. He will then be able to take the winning muni Zubi home with him. Prize money or winner's muni? It wouldn't be an easy decision for Schlegel.

"My father always buys the live prizes from me"

The farmer's son, who still works on his father's farm two days a week, says: "My father has a good 30 dairy cows. One or two of the animals actually come from a wrestling festival."

Depending on whether his father has space or not, he decides whether to buy the cattle or the prize money. "We've usually handled it in such a way that he buys the animals I've won from me. It doesn't matter to me. The difference is that when I see the animals at work, they remind me of my successes."

Zibu would remind him of the greatest success of his wrestling career. But he's not there yet. There are still two more rounds to go.

