Werner Schlegel celebrates his 10th wreath victory at the St. Gallen Cantonal Festival in Schmerikon after a two-week break from competition. The Toggenburg native defeats Damian Ott in the final round.

He does not defeat the king, but triumphs over Damian Ott for the first time in the final round: Werner Schlegel, winner of the St. Gallen Cantonal Wrestling Festival in Schmerikon

Schlegel was not spared by the judges on his return to the sawdust. In the first round in the morning, Armon Orlik, the final round participant from the Swiss Federal Championships in Mollis, was presented with the biggest possible challenge. Schlegel followed up his defeat against the king of Swiss wrestling with four victories against non-Federals.

In the final round, he finally defeated Damian Ott, who went into the final round with a half-point lead and would have won the final round with a single defeat. It was Schlegel's first victory in his fifth clash with Ott. The 23-year-old, who had to miss the Zürcher Kantonale and the Glarner-Bündner Schwingertag due to muscular problems in his ribs, thus celebrated a perfect comeback.

Five days after his 31st birthday, Armon Orlik fought his way up to 3rd place after two defeats in the morning and three victories in the afternoon.

Romain Collaud came out on top at the Neuchâtel cantonal tournament in La Brévine. The man from Fribourg prevailed in the final round against his association colleague Lario Kramer and prevented the latter's tenth wreath victory. For the 24-year-old Collaud, it was his sixth triumph at a wreath festival.