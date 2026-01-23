Audrey Werro is already proving her mettle in the preliminaries, while Timothé Mumenthaler is holding his own under pressure. These are the highlights from the second day of competition at the European Championships in Birmingham.

She doesn't really need to show her true colors just yet: Audrey Werro easily wins her 800-meter heat

Women's Trio Advances from the 800-Meter Heats

Audrey Werro fully lived up to her status as the favorite in the 800-meter race. The 22-year-old from Freiburg ran a tactically smart race and controlled the action from the front. Without pushing herself to the limit, she won convincingly in 1:57.83 minutes.

Veronica Vancardo significantly shattered her personal best with a time of 1:58.20 and is now the third-fastest Swiss woman over two laps. Only Werro and Selina Büchel have run the 800 meters any faster. Vancardo, who finished fourth in her heat, qualified for Thursday’s semifinals based on her time.

Valentina Rosamilia was the third Swiss swimmer to advance from the preliminaries. The 23-year-old from Aargau finished second in her heat with a time of 1:59.09.

Mumenthaler will sprint for a spot in the final this evening

Timothé Mumenthaler qualified for the semifinals in the 100-meter race. The 23-year-old from Geneva finished second in his heat with a time of 10.44 seconds, behind Belgium’s Emiel Botterman, despite a headwind of 1 m/s. The reigning European champion in the half-track sprint will compete in the evening session starting at 8:32 p.m. for a spot in the final of the premier event.

Küchler and Wernli Fail

Fabio Küchler ran a solid race in the 110-meter hurdles, despite a headwind of 0.9 m/s and a slow start. Finishing third with a time of 14.00 seconds, he was still well above his personal best (13.63). The 22-year-old from Central Switzerland narrowly missed the semifinals for the top twelve, finishing 13th overall.

Lena Wernli, who had already achieved her goal by qualifying for the semifinals, had no chance of reaching the final in the 400-meter hurdles. The 25-year-old from Zurich finished in 6th place with a time of 57.17 seconds.