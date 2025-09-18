The World Athletics Championships will take place in Tokyo from September 13 to 21. Switzerland has some medal hopes at the start. Here we keep you up to date with the most important decisions.
The most important decisions of the day
- Audrey Werro wins her preliminary heat in the 800 m and qualifies confidently for the semi-finals. Veronica Vancardo is eliminated.
- The two Swiss athletes Timothé Mumenthaler and William Reais will start in the 200 m semi-finals at 14:02.
The men's 200 m semi-finals
William Reais has no chance in his semi-final and finishes in seventh and penultimate place. With a time of 20.59, the 26-year-old was eliminated. Timothé Mumenthaler needs seven hundredths longer for the 200 m. Mumenthaler also finishes 7th in his heat and has to bury his dream of reaching the final.
800 m women: Werro continues confidently - Vancardo and Hoffmann out
Audrey Werro left nothing to be desired in the 800 m preliminary heat. She controlled the field from the front. The athlete from Fribourg avoided tactical gimmicks or a possible jostle right from the start. The 21-year-old set a steady pace, kept it up until the end and did not let any of her rivals pass her.
At the beginning of the season, her time of 1:58.43 minutes would have been an eye-opener. But Audrey Werro stepped up her game in August, lowering the Swiss record in two stages to 1:55.91 minutes and winning the Diamond League final at Weltklasse Zürich.
"Everything went as planned. And I still have reserves," commented the Romande on her performance. She had traveled to Japan with a lot of self-confidence. "I know that I can run a top time, but I'm also very strong in the last 100 m." She said she was not bothered by the increased scrutiny of her in the field; if anything, it boosted her self-confidence. "But I'm glad that the World Championships have finally started."
For Lore Hoffmann and Veronica Vancardo, the 800 m preliminary heats were the end of the line. European champion Timothé Mumenthaler and William Reais put in mediocre performances in the 200m. They were unable to match their performances in the semi-finals.
Relay team announced: Del Ponte only substitute runner
Ajla Del Ponte will have to watch on Saturday in the national stadium in Tokyo, where she celebrated her greatest success as fifth in the 100m at the 2021 Olympics. The Ticino native is not in the line-up for the 4x100 m relay. Géraldine Fry, Céline Bürgi, Léonie Pointet and Salomé Kora were given preference. To the news.
Day 6 of the World Championships in Athletics
Four medal decisions are on the program: the men's javelin, the women's triple jump and the two races over 400 m for men and women.
From a Swiss perspective, the preliminary heats of the women's 800 m with Audrey Werro, Veronica Vancardo and Lore Hoffmann (from 12.58 p.m.) will be of interest. Timothé Mumenthaler and William Reais will also be competing for a place in the 200 m final from 14:02.
Review: Ditaji Kambundji makes history
On Monday afternoon, Ditaji Kambundji sensationally sprinted to World Championship gold in the 100 meter hurdles in Tokyo. It was only the third Swiss gold at the World Championships and only the eighth medal ever won. A piece of Swiss athletics history.
The Swiss at the World Championships
Swiss Athletics has called up 22 female athletes and 9 male athletes for the World Championships in Athletics.
The Swiss World Championship squad
- Men: Timothé Mumenthaler (200 m) William Reais (200 m), Lionel Spitz (400 m), Ivan Pelizza (800 m), Dominic Lobalu (5000 m and 10,000 m), Jason Joseph (110 m hurdles) Julien Bonvin (400 m). Simon Ehammer (long jump, decathlon). Simon Wieland (javelin).
- Women: Géraldine Frey (100 m, 4x100 m), Salomé Kora (100 m, 4x100 m), Léonie Pointet (200 m, 4x100 m), Lore Hoffmann (800 m), Veronica Vancardo (800 m, 4x400 m), Audrey Werro (800 m, 4x400 m), Lilly Nägeli (1500 m), Joceline Wind (1500 m), Ditaji Kambundji (100 m hurdles), Lea Bachmann (pole vault), Angelica Moser (pole vault), Pascale Stöcklin (pole vault), Annik Kälin (long jump, heptathlon), Miryam Mazenauer (shot put), Céline Bürgi (4x100 m), Ajla Del Ponte (4x100 m), Emma van Camp (4x100 m), Iris Caligiuri (4x400 m), Annina Fahr (4x400 m), Catia Gubelmann (4x400 m), Julia Niederberger (4x400 m), Lena Wernli (4x400 m).
World Athletics Championships in Tokyo
The World Championships in Athletics start on Saturday, September 13 and run until Sunday, September 21. The competitions will take place in Tokyo.