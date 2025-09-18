Audrey Werro left nothing to be desired in the 800 m preliminary heat. She controlled the field from the front. The athlete from Fribourg avoided tactical gimmicks or a possible jostle right from the start. The 21-year-old set a steady pace, kept it up until the end and did not let any of her rivals pass her.

At the beginning of the season, her time of 1:58.43 minutes would have been an eye-opener. But Audrey Werro stepped up her game in August, lowering the Swiss record in two stages to 1:55.91 minutes and winning the Diamond League final at Weltklasse Zürich.

"Everything went as planned. And I still have reserves," commented the Romande on her performance. She had traveled to Japan with a lot of self-confidence. "I know that I can run a top time, but I'm also very strong in the last 100 m." She said she was not bothered by the increased scrutiny of her in the field; if anything, it boosted her self-confidence. "But I'm glad that the World Championships have finally started."

For Lore Hoffmann and Veronica Vancardo, the 800 m preliminary heats were the end of the line. European champion Timothé Mumenthaler and William Reais put in mediocre performances in the 200m. They were unable to match their performances in the semi-finals.