World Championships in Athletics Werro misses out on a medal in the 800 meters ++ Neugebauer wins gold in the decathlon

Jan Arnet

21.9.2025

Audrey Werro misses out on a medal in the 800 meters.
Audrey Werro misses out on a medal in the 800 meters.
Keystone

The World Athletics Championships in Tokyo come to an end today, Sunday. Here we keep you up to date with the final decisions.

21.09.2025, 12:40

21.09.2025, 15:10

The most important decisions of the day

  • 800 m women(Audrey Werro finishes sixth)
  • 5000 m men(Cole Hocker wins gold)
  • 4x400 m relay men(Botswana wins gold)
  • 4x400 m women's relay(USA takes gold)
  • 4x100 m women's relay(USA wins gold)
  • 4x100 m relay men(USA wins gold)
  • Men's decathlon: 1500 m(Leo Neugebauer wins gold)
  • Women's high jump(Olyslagers wins gold)
  • Men's discus throw
  • Liveticker
    New posts
  • Liveticker closed

  • Medal missed: Audrey Werro finishes sixth in the 800 m

    Audrey Werro has to settle for 6th place in the 800 m final. The athlete from Fribourg keeps up well for a long time in a fast race, but runs out of steam at the end. Werro runs tactically clever and achieves the second-best time of her career with 1:56.17 minutes. However, she has no chance against the competition.

    No fewer than three runners reach the finish with a time of under 1:55 minutes. 26-year-old Lilian Odira from Kenya wins her first World Championship title with a time of 1:54.62 minutes, setting a World Championship record in the process. Great Britain's Georgia Hunter Bell (1:54.90) and Keely Hodgkinson (1:54.91) complete the podium.

    "It was a good race, but not exactly what I wanted," Werro told SRF after her performance. "I'm not completely satisfied because I was too far behind the top runners at the end. But I gave it my all."

  • Neugebauer wins gold in the decathlon

    Leo Neugebauer has won the gold medal in the decathlon. The German won the competition, which Simon Ehammer abandoned on Saturday, ahead of Ayden Owens-Delerme (Puerto Rico) and Kyle Garland (USA). Neugebauer is the first German world champion in the decathlon since Niklas Kaul won six years ago.

  • Gold for Nicola Olyslagers in the high jump

    Australian Nicola Olyslagers secures the gold medal in the high jump. She won the competition, which had to be interrupted due to rain, ahead of Maria Zodzik from Poland and Yaroslava Mahuchich from Ukraine.

  • 4x100 m: USA triumph in the women's and men's events

    The USA win the women's 4x100 meter relay ahead of Jamaica. Germany celebrates bronze. The USA and superstar Noah Lyles also triumph in the men's event. They win ahead of Canada and the Netherlands.

  • 4x400 m: Botswana wins rain race by a wafer-thin margin

    In the heavy rain of Tokyo, Botswana won the 4x400 meter relay in 2:57.76, just ahead of the USA and South Africa (both 2:57.83).

    Botswana's final runner Busang Collen Kebinatshipi is the fastest in the end.
    Botswana's final runner Busang Collen Kebinatshipi is the fastest in the end.
    Keystone

  • 4x400 m: USA win the women's race

    The USA won the women's race in 3:16.61 ahead of Jamaica and the Netherlands.

  • Cole Hocker wins gold in the 5000 m

    After his disqualification in the 1500 m, Cole Hocker shows a strong reaction in the 5000 m and wins the gold medal. The US American wins in 12:58.30 ahead of Isaac Kimeli from Belgium and Jimmy Gressier from France.

  • Actually already failed: USA 4x400 meter relay team still makes it to the final as the gold favorite

    The gold medal favorites USA secured their ticket to the final of the 4x400 meter relay after all. Because both the serial winner and the Kenyan quartet had been hindered in the preliminary heats on Saturday evening, both teams were allowed to run again the following morning. The Americans mastered the qualification in 2:58.48 minutes and will fight for gold today (1.20 pm).

  • Top favorite Skotheim out in the decathlon

    Top favorite Sander Skotheim out of the decathlon. At the start of the second day, the world's best athlete of the year and world indoor champion got stuck on a hurdle, almost tripped and knocked over the next hurdle by hand. This resulted in his disqualification. Of the original 24 decathletes on the start list, only 14 are still competing after eight events. Simon Ehammer also withdrew after the fourth event on Saturday.

  • Audrey Werro as the last Swiss trump card

    The Swiss delegation started the World Athletics Championships with great ambitions. Hopes of winning more than one medal at a World Championships for the first time ever were high. And things got off to an excellent start with Ditaji Kambundji's gold medal in the 100 m hurdles.

    But then Simon Ehammer and Jason Joseph, among others, missed out on the medal they were aiming for. So the last trump card for Switzerland on Sunday is Audrey Werro. Can the athlete from Fribourg shine in the 800 meters? The decision will be made at 12:35 pm.

  • World Athletics Championships in Tokyo

    The World Championships in Athletics started on Saturday, September 13 and will run until Sunday, September 21. The competitions will take place in Tokyo.

