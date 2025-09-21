Audrey Werro has to settle for 6th place in the 800 m final. The athlete from Fribourg keeps up well for a long time in a fast race, but runs out of steam at the end. Werro runs tactically clever and achieves the second-best time of her career with 1:56.17 minutes. However, she has no chance against the competition.

No fewer than three runners reach the finish with a time of under 1:55 minutes. 26-year-old Lilian Odira from Kenya wins her first World Championship title with a time of 1:54.62 minutes, setting a World Championship record in the process. Great Britain's Georgia Hunter Bell (1:54.90) and Keely Hodgkinson (1:54.91) complete the podium.

"It was a good race, but not exactly what I wanted," Werro told SRF after her performance. "I'm not completely satisfied because I was too far behind the top runners at the end. But I gave it my all."