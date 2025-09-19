The World Championships in Athletics will take place in Tokyo from September 13 to 21. Switzerland will be at the start with some medal hopes. Here we keep you up to date with the most important decisions.
Lyles with fourth World Championship title in a row over 200 m
After finishing 3rd in the 100 m, Noah Lyles secures his fourth consecutive world championship gold in the double distance in Tokyo.
Noah Lyles had a late start to the season due to an injury sustained at the end of April, but this did not change his dominance over 200 m. Only the Jamaican Usain Bolt had previously won four world titles in a row over the half track lap from 2009 to 2025.
However, Lyles was nowhere near Bolt's world record (19.19). However, at 19.52 seconds, he ran only marginally slower than in the semi-final, in which he achieved a world best for the year of 19.51 seconds. Lyles was pushed hard by his compatriot Kenneth Bednarek (19.58), but kept the necessary composure. There was disappointment for Olympic champion Letsile Tebogo. The 22-year-old from Botswana, who had sung during the warm-up, finished fourth in 19.65 seconds, beaten by one hundredth of a second by Jamaican Bryan Levell.
Werro makes it to the 800 m final
Audrey Werro easily qualifies for the 800 m final at the World Championships in Tokyo. Werro underlined her top form in the semi-final. The 21-year-old from Fribourg ran a tactically perfect race, not running one meter too many. Although she was overtaken by the Kenyan Lilian Odira (1:56.85) in the last few meters, this did not matter as the first two finishers went through to Sunday's final.
Werro achieved her third-best time of 1:56.99 minutes. At the end of August she had run 1:55.91 minutes in her triumph at the Diamond League final in Zurich, which puts her in second place in the annual world best list.
Warholm beaten in triumph by Benjamin
At the 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Karsten Warholm set a fabulous world record of 45.94 seconds in the 400 m hurdles. Now at the same venue, the 29-year-old best of the year from Norway had to settle for 5th place in 47.58 seconds after a collapse on the home straight, although he is said to be slightly injured.
The American Rai Benjamin was in a class of his own, winning his first individual World Championship gold medal after his Olympic victory in Paris. With a time of 46.52 seconds, the 28-year-old distanced second-placed Brazilian Alison dos Santos by 32 hundredths, even though he stopped at the last hurdle. Bronze went to Abderrahman Samba from Qatar (47.06).
Bol wins with annual world best
Top favorite Femke Bol successfully defended her World Championship title in the women's 400 m hurdles. The 25-year-old Dutchwoman, who is coached by Swiss Laurent Meuwly, improved her own world best time of 51.54 seconds by 37 hundredths. American Jasmine Jones (52.08) and Slovakian Emma Zapletalova (53.00) completed the podium.
Lobalu misses out on the final
Dominik Lobalu missed out on a place in the final of the 5000 m at the World Championships in Tokyo.
The 27-year-old, who was born in what is now South Sudan, had to settle for 11th place in the preliminary heat in 13:19.57 minutes - he was 4.7 seconds short of the necessary top 8 classification.
Lobalu had suffered a pulled muscle in his back thigh in mid-August. Although he no longer felt any pain, the training deficit weighed too heavily. He finished 14th in the 10,000 m on Sunday. At the European Championships in Rome a year ago, he won gold in the 10,000 m and bronze in the 5000 m.
Audrey Werro and Dominic Lobalu want to advance to the final
On Friday at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, the focus from a Swiss perspective will be on 800 m runner Audrey Werro. The athlete from Fribourg wants to qualify for the final on Sunday. Audrey Werro has recently raised hopes of a medal with two Swiss records and victory at the Diamond League final in Zurich.
On the other hand, Dominic Lobalu will be making his second appearance in Tokyo. Last Sunday's 10,000 m race gives him confidence: his thigh can withstand the strain and the runner from St. Gallen can attack in the 5000 m preliminary race.
The Swiss at the World Championships
Swiss Athletics has called up 22 female and 9 male athletes for the World Championships in Athletics.
The Swiss World Championship squad
- Men: Timothé Mumenthaler (200 m) William Reais (200 m), Lionel Spitz (400 m), Ivan Pelizza (800 m), Dominic Lobalu (5000 m and 10,000 m), Jason Joseph (110 m hurdles) Julien Bonvin (400 m). Simon Ehammer (long jump, decathlon). Simon Wieland (javelin).
- Women: Géraldine Frey (100 m, 4x100 m), Salomé Kora (100 m, 4x100 m), Léonie Pointet (200 m, 4x100 m), Lore Hoffmann (800 m), Veronica Vancardo (800 m, 4x400 m), Audrey Werro (800 m, 4x400 m), Lilly Nägeli (1500 m), Joceline Wind (1500 m), Ditaji Kambundji (100 m hurdles), Lea Bachmann (pole vault), Angelica Moser (pole vault), Pascale Stöcklin (pole vault), Annik Kälin (long jump, heptathlon), Miryam Mazenauer (shot put), Céline Bürgi (4x100 m), Ajla Del Ponte (4x100 m), Emma van Camp (4x100 m), Iris Caligiuri (4x400 m), Annina Fahr (4x400 m), Catia Gubelmann (4x400 m), Julia Niederberger (4x400 m), Lena Wernli (4x400 m).
World Athletics Championships in Tokyo
The World Championships in Athletics start on Saturday, September 13 and run until Sunday, September 21. The competitions will take place in Tokyo.