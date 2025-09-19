After finishing 3rd in the 100 m, Noah Lyles secures his fourth consecutive world championship gold in the double distance in Tokyo.

Noah Lyles had a late start to the season due to an injury sustained at the end of April, but this did not change his dominance over 200 m. Only the Jamaican Usain Bolt had previously won four world titles in a row over the half track lap from 2009 to 2025.

However, Lyles was nowhere near Bolt's world record (19.19). However, at 19.52 seconds, he ran only marginally slower than in the semi-final, in which he achieved a world best for the year of 19.51 seconds. Lyles was pushed hard by his compatriot Kenneth Bednarek (19.58), but kept the necessary composure. There was disappointment for Olympic champion Letsile Tebogo. The 22-year-old from Botswana, who had sung during the warm-up, finished fourth in 19.65 seconds, beaten by one hundredth of a second by Jamaican Bryan Levell.