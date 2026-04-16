Patrick Fischer is sacked as national team coach 30 days before the start of the home World Cup. Keystone

Because he falsified a Covid certificate in 2022, Patrick Fischer has been dismissed as head coach of the national ice hockey team with immediate effect. Many blue News readers are unhappy with the Swiss Ice Hockey Federation's decision.

Jan Arnet

After initially wanting to hold on to Fischer, the Swiss association has now decided to part ways. On Monday, it came to light that Fischer had bought a fake Covid certificate before the Olympic Games in Beijing. Now Jan Cadieux is already on the sidelines at the home World Championships.

Many blue News readers who share their opinion on Fischer's suspension in the comments column consider the association's reaction to be exaggerated.

Comments from the blue News community on the Fischer exit

Lehmi68: "Completely exaggerated reaction from the federation. Patrick Fischer has been convicted with a penalty order. That's the end of the matter. There shouldn't be multiple punishments."

Icon: "That Patrick Fischer acted wrongly is undisputed. And it is also clear that this mistake should be punished in some way. However, the statement by president Urs Kessler is absolutely hypocritical: 'Yesterday everything was fine and okay and today it's no longer acceptable. In my view, he is not acceptable. Fine the fisherman and reinstate him! Oh yes, and kick Kessler out."

Voyager: "Too bad, too bad that this is happening right before the home World Cup. I wasn't a fan of Fischer at the beginning, but then I found more and more that he set the team up really well and always put the team first. And that's the problem for me. He stood by and demanded that the players taking part in the tournament abide by the rules that he wasn't prepared to follow himself. If he had taken his convictions seriously, which I don't share but respect, he would have missed the tournament. But as it was, he put his interests above the team and cheated. Unacceptable for me. An inglorious end to a good coach."

Mats15: "Of course, opinions can be divided on this ... but it's just stupid for Fischer that he works in sport ... if he were in politics, his offense and his lie would have no consequences, let alone be punished ..."

Freireugir15: "An indictment. Anyone who backs Fischer should boycott the World Cup, fans and players alike. (...) Simply pathetic and sad. Thank you Patrick Fischer for what you've done."

Ts57: "Such a mendacious association is also unsustainable and those responsible there should resign without ifs and buts. At first, Fischer's offense was not a problem for the association. But when the press put pressure on him, they dropped him like a hot potato."

Schnidi72: "Wow, the words: ... Trust and integrity are central in our sport and in our association .... of an association. In the knowledge that 90% of the associations are so entangled. With backbone, the misconduct towards the outside world would also have been pushed through. But when personalities with backbone are missing in the leadership, then it becomes difficult. That's a shame."

Nimitz: "He should have done it like others, and many politicians do, simply deny everything until the end. Anyone who admits mistakes and is honest is punished. That's just the way it is in a world full of saints."

WerWasWo48: "Is this decision the result of pressure from the Swiss Olympic Committee? There's no other way to explain this U-turn by the field hockey association."

Fleunniongio15: "The national team must therefore refuse to take part in the World Cup. That's nothing more than showing a bit of backbone!"

mnidi: "Simply unbelievable, it's definitely past the statute of limitations."

Waupennist54: "I find it incredibly worrying that this is being reported in the media a month before the start of a home World Cup that could have been the crowning glory for one of the best field hockey coaches Switzerland has ever had... It's very worrying that this still has to be made an issue now... Why? Who is served? Probably nobody... Patrick Fischer doesn't deserve this, although I don't entirely agree with the approach, but SRF has done us no service... it's very sad..."

I'm impressed: "For some people, their own health is more important than a free sausage."