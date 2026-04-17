Patrick Fischer was released as national team coach on Wednesday - 30 days before the start of the home World Cup. Keystone

When Patrick Fischer made his certificate fraud public on Monday, the ice hockey association initially backed the national team coach. Two days later, the SIHF bowed to the pressure and released Fischer. Association boss Urs Kessler explains why.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you Two days after the release of Patrick Fischer, the Swiss Hockey Federation takes a stand. Association boss Urs Kessler speaks of a "breach of trust" after the certificate fraud.

At the same time, Kessler also shows compassion shortly before the home World Cup. He is "very sorry for Patrick Fischer as a person".

The former national team coach was very popular with the team. Nevertheless, the association now hopes that calm will soon return before the opening game of the World Cup in Zurich against the USA. Show more

Monday evening, 8:17 pm. In a press release entitled "Statement by Patrick Fischer", it is revealed that the national team coach traveled to the Olympic Games in Beijing four years ago without being vaccinated and with a fake Covid certificate. Fischer shows remorse and association president Urs Kessler finds it "commendable" that Patrick Fischer publicly admits his mistake. For the association, the matter is now closed.

The next media release followed 48 hours later. The SIFH announced that Fischer had been relieved of his duties as national coach. "From today's perspective, our initial assessment that the matter is closed was too short-sighted," Kessler is quoted as saying this time. Trust and integrity are central to ice hockey, "these values were not lived by Patrick Fischer in 2022."

At a virtual media conference on Friday, the association president commented on the Fischer case for a third time and made it clear once again why there was no alternative to dismissing the national team coach. "It's about responsibility, values and trust. As an association, we have to draw the consequences," said Kessler. "Fischer's misconduct is in clear contradiction to what we stand for in the Swiss Ice Hockey Federation."

Fischer's reaction? "He has given it some thought"

Kessler remains vague in his answers to the journalists' critical questions, but hints at how much pressure there was from the media, FOSPO, Swiss Olympic, sponsors and partners. "The case was legally closed, but it's about much more than that."

It was about ethics, trust and honesty. "The Board of Directors decided at an extraordinary meeting on Wednesday morning that Fischer would be released. It was a difficult but necessary step," said Kessler. Fischer was offered his resignation on Wednesday morning, which he declined. "But our decision had already been made," explains the president.

Kessler does not want to reveal the details of Patrick Fischer's reaction. "It was of course a special situation for him. He gave it some thought." He informed the team via video call on Wednesday. The reaction of the Nati players? "There is a great bond with Fischer. But now we have to look ahead," is all Kessler says. So far, the players have been muzzled. And even today, Friday, when the national team plays Slovakia for a second time, they are not allowed to say anything.

Kessler sympathizes with Fischer

Kessler says he hopes that the team, with its new head coach Jan Cadieux, can now quickly concentrate on the sport again. After all, the home World Cup starts in just a few days. A home World Championship that should have been the last big showcase for the most successful Swiss national team coach of all time. After three World Championship silver medals, Patrick Fischer has been denied the chance to say goodbye with a major coup.

"He has given a lot to Swiss ice hockey. At the same time, we have to recognize that he did something wrong. He made a delicate mistake on his own responsibility. Especially at a time when the world was looking very closely at fairness and cohesion," summarizes Kessler. However, the breach of trust would not put the successes into perspective.

Fischer's achievements were huge. And Kessler also seems to sympathize a little with the ousted national team coach. "I feel very sorry for Patrick Fischer as a person. I feel for him, the home World Cup was his big goal. It would have been his last big stage before retiring."

There is no question of the head of the association, who said he only found out about Fischer's misstep on Monday morning, resigning himself. "We have also made mistakes in the association in the last 48 hours. But from my point of view, the worst thing would be to leave the association without a leader so shortly before the home World Cup," said Kessler.

External investigation initiated

An external agency has now been commissioned to thoroughly investigate the whole matter. From the 2022 Olympics to that fateful lunch with two SRF journalists, which ultimately cost Fischer his job and was also attended by the SIHF head of media.

Less than a month before the opening game of the World Championship in Zurich against the USA, the association hopes that calm will soon return. This will remain a wishful thinking for the time being: Because the players are not (yet) allowed to speak out this week, they will be even more in the spotlight next week on the occasion of the home games in Biel against Hungary.

The Swiss goal song, modified just a few days ago with the voice of former national team coach Patrick Fischer, will have to be adapted again. And further proceedings relating to Fischer's Covid hoax have been initiated by various parties in the last two days.